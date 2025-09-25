Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is the latest kart racer starring the Blue Blur and his friends. Along with the familiar aspects that fans of the genre have become accustomed to, there is the new CrossWorlds system, which allows players to switch between stages as they progress through a race. Along with several characters crossing over from different franchises, there is a lot of content to experience in the new game. There is also a list of Achievements and Trophies to be unlocked. For players who want to know the full list of these challenges as they make their way to a 100% completion, this article has got you covered! This article provides players with a fully comprehensive list of all of the Achievements and Trophies in Sonic: Racing CrossWorlds.

Full Achievement and Trophy List in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

There are a total of 43 Achievements in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, with PlayStation having a total of 44 Trophies due to the Platinum Trophy that is unlocked when all other Trophies are acquired. These Achievements and Trophies can be unlocked by completing main story milestones such as defeating boss fights, solving puzzles, and finding collectibles.

Here is the full list of all the Achievements and Trophies available in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Platinum – CrossWorld: Unlock all Trophies

