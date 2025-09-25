A player’s racing skills are important in a kart racer, but the luck of the draw from an Item Box can change the outcome of a race. In Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, there is a huge arsenal of weapons that can act as offensive and defensive tools as well as create obstacles for other racers. Players will want to understand what each item does to get the most out of each of them. This article provides players with the full list of usable items and how they work in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Full Item List in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

There are a total of 24 items that you can use during a race. Most of them can be found in the item containers to use during your race while some are very rare and likely to be encountered by getting the Rare Item Container that appears on Lap 3 of a race. Some items also only appear as part of the Gadget system. You will find the full item list in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds below.

Blue Wisps Boost: Gain a boost of speed upon using this item.

Gain a boost of speed upon using this item. Double Blue Wisps Boost: Gain a boost of speed upon using this item. Can be used two times.

Gain a boost of speed upon using this item. Can be used two times. Triple Blue Wisps Boost: Gain a boost of speed upon using this item. Can be used three times.

Gain a boost of speed upon using this item. Can be used three times. Laser Wisps: Transform into a laser and dash forward along a charted path and pass through Machines ahead of you.

Transform into a laser and dash forward along a charted path and pass through Machines ahead of you. Drill Wisp: Transform into a Drill. Move automatically forward to the finish line.

Transform into a Drill. Move automatically forward to the finish line. Warp Ring: Warp to the Machine ahead of you and crush it.

Warp to the Machine ahead of you and crush it. Monster Truck: Transform into a Monster Truck. Crush Machines in your path.

Transform into a Monster Truck. Crush Machines in your path. Omochao: Omochao creates a path of Rings. Pick them up to accelerate.

Omochao creates a path of Rings. Pick them up to accelerate. Bonus Rings: Get the number of Rings shown.

Get the number of Rings shown. Red Homing Punch: Fire an attack that locks onto the Machine ahead.

Fire an attack that locks onto the Machine ahead. Triple Red Homing Punch: Fire an attack that locks onto the Machine ahead. Can be used three times.

Fire an attack that locks onto the Machine ahead. Can be used three times. Green Rocket Punch: Fire an attack that flies straight and bounces on walls. Becomes a homing attack when locked onto a target.

Fire an attack that flies straight and bounces on walls. Becomes a homing attack when locked onto a target. Triple Green Rocket Punch: Fire an attack that flies straight and bounces on walls. Becomes a homing attack when locked onto a target. Can be used three times.

Fire an attack that flies straight and bounces on walls. Becomes a homing attack when locked onto a target. Can be used three times. Slicer: An attack that locks onto the Machine ahead, cuts it in half, and makes the racer drop an item.

An attack that locks onto the Machine ahead, cuts it in half, and makes the racer drop an item. Bomb: Fire a bomb that travels in a straight line. It gets bigger and stronger the longer it’s held.

Fire a bomb that travels in a straight line. It gets bigger and stronger the longer it’s held. King Boom Boo: Summon King Boom Boo to attack the Machine in 1st Place.

Summon King Boom Boo to attack the Machine in 1st Place. Slime: Block the vision of all other Machines, slow them down, and make them drop all items.

Block the vision of all other Machines, slow them down, and make them drop all items. Weight: Drop weights on the Machines in 1st and 2nd Place, crushing them and making them drop 1 item.

Drop weights on the Machines in 1st and 2nd Place, crushing them and making them drop 1 item. Dark Chao: Forcibly gives all Machines items. If they already have an item, they are replaced.

Forcibly gives all Machines items. If they already have an item, they are replaced. Void: Sucks up Rings and Item Boxes from a distance. Negates some item attacks and course obstacles.

Sucks up Rings and Item Boxes from a distance. Negates some item attacks and course obstacles. Shield: Blocks all incoming attacks and makes the user harder to knock away when colliding with other Machines.

Blocks all incoming attacks and makes the user harder to knock away when colliding with other Machines. Tornado: Create a tornado around the user, negating some incoming attacks. Deal damage to other Machines that come in contact while active.

Create a tornado around the user, negating some incoming attacks. Deal damage to other Machines that come in contact while active. Spiked Iron Ball: Place a road hazard that deals damage on contact.

Place a road hazard that deals damage on contact. Magnet: Place a road hazard that draws Machines around it.

