Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Full Roster List

Being able to play as some of your favorite characters is one of the biggest appeals in kart racing games and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is no different. With Sonic and many of the fan favorite characters from the expansive list of his friends, there are many different options for players to select. There are also several crossover characters from worlds beyond the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, with even more planned for the future. Players who want to know every roster member that is currently available in the game have come to the right place! Allow me to break down each and every character that can be played in the new kart racer. This article provides players with the full list of the playable roster in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Full Character Roster List in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

There are a total of 25 characters available to all players at the launch of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, with 23 of them being Sonic characters, one unlockable character, Super Sonic, and 1 crossover character, Hatsune Miku. There is also one character that is a bonus for pre-ordering the game, and three additional characters from the Sonic Prime television series that can be instantly unlocked by purchasing the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition. This brings the total number of possible characters at the game’s launch to 29. Each of these characters is broken down into different categories that will change their stats. These categories are Speed, Acceleration, Handling, Power, and Boost. The vehicles are also categorized, so you will need to mix and match Machine parts and characters to get the most out of them.

Here is where you will find the full Roster list of launch characters available in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Miles ‘Tails’ Prower

Knuckles the Echidna

Amy Rose

Cream the Rabbit and Cheese the Chao

Big the Cat

Silver the Hedgehog

Blaze the Cat

Shadow the Hedgehog

Rouge the Bat

E123 Omega

Vector the Crocodile

Espio the Chameleon

Charmy Bee

Zavok

Zazz

Dr. Eggman

Metal Sonic

Egg Pawn

Sage

Jet the Hawk

Wave the Swallow

Storm the Albatross

Super Sonic (unlocked by beating all Rivals in the Grand Prix)

There is currently 1 Free Update Character released, with more on the way. The additional characters will be added for free in the coming months.

Hatsune Miku

DLC Characters

There are currently 4 DLC Characters released, with more on the way. The additional characters will be added in the coming months as part of the game’s purchasable Season Pass.

The Werehog (pre-order bonus)

Nine (purchase the Digital Deluxe edition)

Dread (purchase the Digital Deluxe edition)

Rusty Rose (purchase the Digital Deluxe edition)

You now know the full playable roster in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds as well as other great games in the future.