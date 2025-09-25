Being able to pick the speed of a race is commonplace in kart racers and it’s no different in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The game starts with 3 different speeds to select, but the game’s fastest speed is known as Super Sonic Speed. Unlocking this option requires players to win a lot of races in the game’s Grand Prix game mode. Players who want to experience this high-speed version of the courses will need to first know how to unlock it. Luckily, I can break down exactly how to get this mode. This guide will show players how to unlock the Super Sonic Speed mode in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

How to Unlock Super Sonic Speed in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

You will unlock Super Sonic Speed by completing all 7 of the Grand Prix races on Sonic Speed. You will need to complete the first 6 Grand Prix to unlock the Egg Grand Prix. Upon beating this Grand Prix with any character, you will unlock Super Sonic Speed.

You will be able to replay all 7 Grand Prix races at this new speed, with the option available in every mode. The only place it’s not available is in public online matches, but you can select this speed in private matches. So feel free to push yourself and your friends to the limit with this ultra-fast speed! While there is another Speed to unlock known as Mirror Mode, this will just flip the courses, but keep you at the normal Sonic Speed. This means that Super Sonic Speed is the fastest you will be able to race in the game.

You can now unlock the Super Sonic Speed option in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds as well as other great games in the future.