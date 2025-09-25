While Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has an expansive roster of characters to pick from, there is one unlockable character that completely changes the way the game is played. This character is Super Sonic, who requires players to win several Grand Prix races against the cast. This character is powered by the Chaos Emeralds, making him invincible to everything the rest of the racers try to do to him. Players will want to know how to unlock and use this overpowered character to make the races absolutely trivial. This guide will show players how to unlock Super Sonic in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

How to Unlock Super Sonic in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

To unlock the Super Sonic character, you will need to win at least one Grand Prix against every Rival in the game’s base roster. Every time you start a Grand Prix, you will be given a random Rival from the game’s cast of characters. At the start of each race and during the race, you will get unique dialogue between the character you choose and your Rival. While the character they give you is random, you can press the button shown in the top right corner of the screen when picking which Grand Prix cup you want to play and hand-select your Rival. This menu also allows you to track how many times you’ve beaten each Rival, so you won’t need to worry about keeping track of who still needs to get checked off the list yourself.

There are a total of 23 Rivals you can race against, so you will need to win at least 23 Grand Prix to get Super Sonic. This can be done at any speed and on any cup. Once all the Rivals are beaten, you will unlock Super Sonic. This character comes with his own stats that are unique from the normal Sonic and is also invincible, not being able to take damage from items and won’t lose rings when bumping into walls or other racers. The only thing he needs to look out for is grass or any off-terrain obstacles, since he will still be slowed down by that. Because of these incredible buffs, Super Sonic is not available in online public matches.

You can now unlock the Super Sonic character in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.