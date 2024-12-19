XDefiant: How to Unlock New Season 3 Weapons

XDefiant Season 3 has brought some new firepower to the battlefield. To the expansion of the faction roster sporting unique abilities, to fresh weapons, there are a lot extra options to test out.

It was recently announced that Ubisoft is pulling the plug on XDefiant and it will shut down operations in June of 2025. Season 3 is the final major content drop, so the developers have decided to add content that was already prepared for future seasons. In total, there are seven guns across six different categories storming onto the scene in Season 3.

More XDefiant guides

XDefiant: All New Game Modes | Season 3 | XDefiant: All New Factions and Abilities | Season 3 | XDefiant: How to Unlock all Season 2 Weapons | XDefiant: Bomb Mode Explained | Season 2 | XDefiant: Is There Cross-Progression? | Answered | XDefiant: How to Disable Crossplay | XDefiant: How to Slide Cancel | XDefiant: Is There Skill-Based Matchmaking? | XDefiant: How to Earn Quick-Swap Kills | XDefiant: How to Unlock Mastery Camos | Bronze, Silver, and Gold | XDefiant: How to Refer a Friend and Earn Rewards |

Refresh your loadouts in Season 3

Usually, players would have to unlock weapons from behind free tiers that are part of the seasonal battle pass. However, since there’s no battle pass, every weapon making its debut in Season 3 is automatically unlocked.

Here are all the new entries available to find in the gunsmith.

FAMAS (Assault Rifle)

A burst-fire rifle like the M16A4, but with faster aim down sight time, movement, and rate of fire. It is slower to reload, however, and inflicts less hurt per shot.

G36K (Assault Rifle)

Its use of advanced materials marks a jumping off point for the future of weapon design and, along with the G36’s shorter overall length, makes it a highly mobile assault rifle.

M1928 (Submachine Gun)

A hard hitting submachine gun that is heavier and lacks the agility of other submachine guns.

MG5 (Light Machine Gun)

Despite its shorter range and lower ammo capacity than other belt-fed LMGs, the MG5 with its higher rate of fire makes it a powerful and versatile option for those who can master its challenging recoil.

M1A (Marksman Rifle)

An agile warhorse built for medium-range battles, the M1A offers a speedy rate of fire but deals less per-shot damage compared to other marksman rifles.

SRS (Sniper Rifle)

Due to its bullpup design and polymer construction, the SRS is incredibly compact and lightweight, allowing it to have much improved mobility compared to other sniper rifles. At the same time, it maintains devastating stopping power and pinpoint accuracy.

Diceros (Pistol)

The lightweight frame and lower barrel make this weapon easier to handle, but still has the capability to pack a punch.

The guns listed above are expected to be the final additions to the loot pool, marking the last phase of your weapon levelling journey.

S