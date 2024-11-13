Every Game Enhanced on the PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro adds more power to your PS5 collection — unlocking new options for even greater graphical fidelity. While the PS5 Pro isn’t required to play any games on the PS5, it does add options for 8K or even 120 FPS on certain games, far beyond what the standard PS5 can offer. If you’ve got a stack of PS5 games and you’re wondering which ones benefit from the PS5 Pro, we’ve got a full list of every game supported so far.

To help you understand how each game is upgraded, we’ll also include a short summary of the improvements for each entry in the table below. It’s impossible to test every PS5 Pro game ourselves, so we’ve collected official and unofficial sources documenting all the improvements. Some games have supported patches — other games get additional Game Boost feature upgrades even if they haven’t received an official patch.

Just know that all of these improvements are subject to change — alternate improvements or additional graphics features can be added to games at any time, and the official list of supported games is always expanding. Just because a game isn’t listed here doesn’t necessarily mean that game won’t get a performance boost.

Games Enhanced on the PS5 Pro

[UPDATED: 11/13/2024] There are 104 games officially supported by PS5 Pro patches. Even more games take advantage of the Game Boost functionality only available on PS5 Pro. We’re only talking about official Sony enhanced games here.

This is a list of all the games we know (so far) that are officially supported with updates on the PS5 Pro. If you’re looking for titles that are significantly improved thanks to the new Game Boost feature, check out the list here.

NOTE: Press [Ctrl+F] on your keyboard to search for a game title.

Below is a full list of all the games stated by Sony to have boosts. Not all games have been tested and some enhancements are not available. If not available, the entry will be blank.

Albatroz

Alan Wake 2 | More Raytracing, higher resolution & fidelity for Performance Mode

| More Raytracing, higher resolution & fidelity for Performance Mode Apex Legends

Arken Age [VR]

[VR] Arma Reforger

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage | Improved Quality Mode & runs at 60fps

| Improved Quality Mode & runs at 60fps Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Bad Cheese

Baldur’s Gate 3 | Improved fps, improved splitscreen performance, higher resolution

The Callisto Protocol

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

College Football 25 | Locked 60fps

| Locked 60fps The Crew Motorfest | 60fps Quality Mode & many graphical improvements

| 60fps Quality Mode & many graphical improvements cyube VR

Dead Island 2 | Higher resolution, retains 60fps, many graphical improvements

| Higher resolution, retains 60fps, many graphical improvements Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster | Added 60fps Raytracing

| Added 60fps Raytracing Demon’s Souls | 60 FPS Quality Mode, improved resolution

| 60 FPS Quality Mode, improved resolution Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard | All graphic mode improved resolution, Raytracing in Performance Mode

Dragon’s Dogma 2 | 60fps Quality Mode

| 60fps Quality Mode Dwarf Journey

Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light 2: Stay Human | 120fps Mode, improved resolution in all modes

| 120fps Mode, improved resolution in all modes Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Elemental War Clash

Empire of the Ants | 60fps Enhancement

| 60fps Enhancement Enlisted | Quality Mode 60fps, 120fps Mode

| Quality Mode 60fps, 120fps Mode Everspace 2

F1 24 | 8K Quality Mode at 60fps, 120fps Performance Mode

FC 25 | Improved effects & Raytracing, enhanced resolution

| Improved effects & Raytracing, enhanced resolution Fears To Fathom: Ironbark Lookout

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth | Steady 60fps on Quality Mode, enhanced resolution

| Steady 60fps on Quality Mode, enhanced resolution The Finals

The First Descendent

Fortnite

God of War: Ragnarok | 60fps Quality Mode, improved lighting & shadows

| 60fps Quality Mode, improved lighting & shadows Gran Turismo 7 | 8K 60fps Quality Mode, 120fps Mode

| 8K 60fps Quality Mode, 120fps Mode Helldivers 2

HITMAN World of Assassination

Hogwarts Legacy | Improved Quality Mode, 60fps Performance Mode

| Improved Quality Mode, 60fps Performance Mode Horizon Forbidden West | Locked 60fps Quality Mode, additional Quality Modes

| Locked 60fps Quality Mode, additional Quality Modes Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered | Locked 60fps Quality Mode, additional Quality Modes

| Locked 60fps Quality Mode, additional Quality Modes Kayak VR Mirage | Enhanced resolution

| Enhanced resolution Killing Floor 3

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The Last of Us: Part 1 | Locked 60fps Quality Mode

| Locked 60fps Quality Mode The Last of Us: Part 2 Remastered | Locked 60fps Quality Mode

| Locked 60fps Quality Mode Lies of P

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Lords of the Fallen [2023] | 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode

| 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode Madden NFL 25 | Locked 60fps Quality Mode

| Locked 60fps Quality Mode Marvel Rivals

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Locked 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode

| Locked 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Locked 60fps Quality Mode

| Locked 60fps Quality Mode Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered | Locked 60fps Quality Mode

| Locked 60fps Quality Mode Mechwarrior 5: Clans

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Midnight Town Stories: Adam’s Diary

Monster Hunter Wilds

Mortal Kombat 1

My Little Universe

Naraka: Bladepoint

NBA2K 25 | Enhanced Resolution and steadier fps

| Enhanced Resolution and steadier fps No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky [VR]

[VR] Off The Grid

Outbreak: Shades of Horror – Chromatic Split | Enhanced Quality Mode

| Enhanced Quality Mode Paladin’s Passage

Palworld

Planet Coaster 2

Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025

Promise Mascot Agency

Quantum Error

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | Locked 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode

| Locked 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil Village

Retrieval

Rise of the Ronin | Enhanced Resolution on all modes & improved fps

Rocket Racing

Rogue Flight | 120fps Mode

| 120fps Mode Sanguis Luna

Silent Hill 2 [2024]

Slitterhead

Smells Like A Mushroom

Spine: This Is Gun Fu

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode

| 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode Star Wars Outlaws | 60fps Quality Mode

Stunt Paradise

Stellar Blade | 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode

| 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode Subside [VR]

[VR] Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Towers of Aghasba

Truck Driver: The American Dream

UFC 5

Unreal Kingdoms

Until Dawn [2024]

Warframe

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

War Thunder

Wolverine [2025]

World of Warships: Legends

That covers all the officially enhanced games on the PS5 Pro — there will be more in the coming years. This is just the beginning and we’ve yet to see how future games will take advantage of the additional graphical power of the Pro.