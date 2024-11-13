Every Game Enhanced on the PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro adds more power to your PS5 collection — unlocking new options for even greater graphical fidelity. While the PS5 Pro isn’t required to play any games on the PS5, it does add options for 8K or even 120 FPS on certain games, far beyond what the standard PS5 can offer. If you’ve got a stack of PS5 games and you’re wondering which ones benefit from the PS5 Pro, we’ve got a full list of every game supported so far.
To help you understand how each game is upgraded, we’ll also include a short summary of the improvements for each entry in the table below. It’s impossible to test every PS5 Pro game ourselves, so we’ve collected official and unofficial sources documenting all the improvements. Some games have supported patches — other games get additional Game Boost feature upgrades even if they haven’t received an official patch.
Just know that all of these improvements are subject to change — alternate improvements or additional graphics features can be added to games at any time, and the official list of supported games is always expanding. Just because a game isn’t listed here doesn’t necessarily mean that game won’t get a performance boost.
Games Enhanced on the PS5 Pro
[UPDATED: 11/13/2024] There are 104 games officially supported by PS5 Pro patches. Even more games take advantage of the Game Boost functionality only available on PS5 Pro. We’re only talking about official Sony enhanced games here.
This is a list of all the games we know (so far) that are officially supported with updates on the PS5 Pro. If you’re looking for titles that are significantly improved thanks to the new Game Boost feature, check out the list here.
- [REDACTED]
- Albatroz
- Alan Wake 2 | More Raytracing, higher resolution & fidelity for Performance Mode
- Apex Legends
- Arken Age [VR]
- Arma Reforger
- Assassin’s Creed: Mirage | Improved Quality Mode & runs at 60fps
- Assassin’s Creed: Shadows
- Bad Cheese
- Baldur’s Gate 3 | Improved fps, improved splitscreen performance, higher resolution
- The Callisto Protocol
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- College Football 25 | Locked 60fps
- The Crew Motorfest | 60fps Quality Mode & many graphical improvements
- cyube VR
- Dead Island 2 | Higher resolution, retains 60fps, many graphical improvements
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster | Added 60fps Raytracing
- Demon’s Souls | 60 FPS Quality Mode, improved resolution
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard | All graphic mode improved resolution, Raytracing in Performance Mode
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 | 60fps Quality Mode
- Dwarf Journey
- Dying Light: The Beast
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human | 120fps Mode, improved resolution in all modes
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- Elemental War Clash
- Empire of the Ants | 60fps Enhancement
- Enlisted | Quality Mode 60fps, 120fps Mode
- Everspace 2
- F1 24 | 8K Quality Mode at 60fps, 120fps Performance Mode
- FC 25 | Improved effects & Raytracing, enhanced resolution
- Fears To Fathom: Ironbark Lookout
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth | Steady 60fps on Quality Mode, enhanced resolution
- The Finals
- The First Descendent
- Fortnite
- God of War: Ragnarok | 60fps Quality Mode, improved lighting & shadows
- Gran Turismo 7 | 8K 60fps Quality Mode, 120fps Mode
- Helldivers 2
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy | Improved Quality Mode, 60fps Performance Mode
- Horizon Forbidden West | Locked 60fps Quality Mode, additional Quality Modes
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered | Locked 60fps Quality Mode, additional Quality Modes
- Kayak VR Mirage | Enhanced resolution
- Killing Floor 3
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- The Last of Us: Part 1 | Locked 60fps Quality Mode
- The Last of Us: Part 2 Remastered | Locked 60fps Quality Mode
- Lies of P
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Lords of the Fallen [2023] | 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode
- Madden NFL 25 | Locked 60fps Quality Mode
- Marvel Rivals
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Locked 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Locked 60fps Quality Mode
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered | Locked 60fps Quality Mode
- Mechwarrior 5: Clans
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- The Midnight Town Stories: Adam’s Diary
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Mortal Kombat 1
- My Little Universe
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA2K 25 | Enhanced Resolution and steadier fps
- No Man’s Sky
- No Man’s Sky [VR]
- Off The Grid
- Outbreak: Shades of Horror – Chromatic Split | Enhanced Quality Mode
- Paladin’s Passage
- Palworld
- Planet Coaster 2
- Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
- Promise Mascot Agency
- Quantum Error
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | Locked 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Resident Evil Village
- Retrieval
- Rise of the Ronin | Enhanced Resolution on all modes & improved fps
- Rocket Racing
- Rogue Flight | 120fps Mode
- Sanguis Luna
- Silent Hill 2 [2024]
- Slitterhead
- Smells Like A Mushroom
- Spine: This Is Gun Fu
- Starship Troopers: Extermination
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode
- Star Wars Outlaws | 60fps Quality Mode
- Stunt Paradise
- Stellar Blade | 60fps Quality Mode, Enhanced Quality Mode
- Subside [VR]
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- Towers of Aghasba
- Truck Driver: The American Dream
- UFC 5
- Unreal Kingdoms
- Until Dawn [2024]
- Warframe
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- War Thunder
- Wolverine [2025]
- World of Warships: Legends
That covers all the officially enhanced games on the PS5 Pro — there will be more in the coming years. This is just the beginning and we’ve yet to see how future games will take advantage of the additional graphical power of the Pro.