How To Add More Storage to PS5 Pro

Get more storage space to install more games on the PS5 Pro.

The PS5 Pro comes with 2 TB of memory storage by default. That’s a lot of space — even if games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 are hogging hundreds of gigabytes for installation. If you’re looking to boost your storage capacity to keep even more games installed on your PS5 Pro, you’re going to want to purchase a compatible M.2 SSD and install it into the easy-to-access Expansion Slot.

Every standard PS5 and PS5 Pro have an Expansion Slot that’s accessible by removing the top cover by hand. The Expansion Slot and the SSD installation only requires a #1 Phillips Head Screwdriver, which you can buy from any hardware store for a few bucks. It’s important to get a #1 — don’t try to use a larger size or you’ll risk stripping the screw and making the installation process much, much more difficult.

Below we’ll explain all the steps you’ll need to know to install a second SSD into your PS5 Pro system. It’s really easy — no technical knowledge is required at all.

What You’ll Need | Preparing To Install

To upgrade your PS5 Pro and add a second SSD storage, you’ll need three things — a PS5 Pro, a compatible M.2 SSD and a #1 Phillips Head Screwdriver. Let’s talk about which SSDs are compatible and which screwdriver you’ll need.

Compatible M.2 SSD : A compatible M.2 SSD is an internal SSD with a heatsink. The heatsink is required — and many third-party SSDs are compatible, but our favorite is the Western Digital 2TB SSD .

These can be purchased anywhere and they fit perfectly into (slightly smaller) PS5 Pro expansion slot. Here's a quick list of places you can purchase these SSDs. The Heatsink is built-in.

Buy From: Amazon | Best Buy | Newegg

Make sure you buy one with the heatsink included. Heatsink sizes can vary greatly and buying a separate heat sink may make your SSD too bulky to install in the small PS5 Pro expansion slot. The Western Digital SSDs linked above all work perfectly with the PS5 Pro and fit the expansion slot with no issues.

Phillips #1 Screwdriver : This screwdriver is essential for removing the screws holding the Expansion Slot closed and installing your SSD. Using larger screwdriver will risk stripping the screw.

These are available at any hardware store. We use the Craftsman #1 — we'll link a few below just to give you an idea of what to buy.

— we’ll link a few below just to give you an idea of what to buy. Buy From: Amazon | Walmart | Home Depot

Once you have a compatible SSD and a #1 Screwdriver, you’re ready to install.

How To Install SSD Into PS5 Pro Expansion Slot

Before working on your PS5, power down the PS5 — when it is completely shut down, remove the power cable from the back of the system and any other cables. You’ll want to work on a solid flat surface like a desk or kitchen table.

Step #1: Removing The Cover Plate

Once the PS5 Pro is powered down and all cables are removed, start by removing the bottom-right cover plate from the system. To do this, pull the cover plate gently from the front side away from the console until the plastic brackets pop out.

is powered down and all cables are removed, start by removing the from the system. To do this, pull the cover plate gently from the front side away from the console until the plastic brackets pop out. To make this easier, turn the console upside down and face it toward you.

Hold the front edge and lift. Once the brackets disengage, lift the cover up and off the system. It may take more force than you’re expecting to remove the cover plate. Take it slow and it will eventually come off.

Step #2: Opening The Expansion Slot

The Expansion Slot is located near the fan. Look for a metal plate with a single screw .

is located near the fan. Look for a metal plate with a . Use the #1 Screwdriver to remove the screw and plate from the console. Make sure to place the screw somewhere safe and flat to ensure you don’t lose it.

With the Expansion Slot open, we can now install the SSD.

Step #3: Installing M.2 SSD

Remove the screw and metal spacer from the interior Expansion Slot and place these somewhere you can quickly access — you’ll need them to properly seat the M.2 SSD .

and from the interior Expansion Slot and place these somewhere you can quickly access — you’ll need them to properly seat the . Tilt the M.2 SSD diagonally and insert into the slot — look at the connector to see a small notch to help you align the SSD with the slot. Insert the M.2 SSD diagonally into the slot, then push down to lower it into a flat position.

diagonally and insert into the slot — look at the connector to see a small notch to help you align the SSD with the slot. Insert the M.2 SSD diagonally into the slot, then push down to lower it into a flat position. Replace the metal spacer and screw to hold the M.2 SSD into place, then screw down.

If the M.2 SSD doesn’t fit, check to make sure it is properly inserted into the slot. If it isn’t fully pushed into the slot, the screw and metal spacer won’t fit back into position.

Once the M.2 SSD is screwed into the Expansion Slot, replace the metal cover and screw it back into place. Then slot the cover back onto the PS5 console. To replace the plastic cover, slot the back brackets into the holes in the back of the console by tilting the cover, then press down until the front brackets snap into place.

You can now replace the cables and power on your PS5. If the M.2 SSD is installed correctly, it will be detected on your PS5 Pro on startup and be formatted for use.

That’s all it takes to double, triple or quadruple the storage space on your PS5. You don’t need to swap anything out of the internet machine, making this fix accessible to anyone with a screwdriver.