Every Game Boost Title on PS5 Pro

Not every game needs a patch to get benefits from the PS5 Pro. Here are the titles improved through Game Boost.

The PS5 Pro has two ways to enhance your gaming experience — there are official patches that add new graphics modes to dozens of supported titles on the platform, adding 120fps or 8K to certain games — and then there’s everything else improved through Game Boost. Game Boost is a special feature that makes your current library of games run better on PS5 Pro — you won’t find new graphics modes or features available, but you will see significant boosts to FPS o the games listed before.

Game Boost is all about the FPS. While some rare games do get better resolution, Game Boost mostly improves performance on both Performance Mode and Quality Mode for dozens of additional games not listed officially by Sony. If you want to see what games get a little boost when played on the PS5 Pro, here are all the Game Boost titles we could find. This is all thanks to the community investigating every aspect of the PS5 Pro.

If you’re looking for officially supported PS5 Pro enhanced games, check out the full list here.

All Game Boost Titles on PS5 Pro

Game Boost is an exclusive feature on the PS5 Pro that increases performance on select games — instead of adding new graphic modes and options, Game Boost improves the graphic options already in the game.

NOTE: Press [Ctrl+F] on your keyboard to search for a game title.

Basically, Game Boost games will get improved performance but not new effects or enhancement resolution. You won’t find games with 120fps or 8k modes on this list. Instead, games with unsteady framerate will be improved, and in some cases 30fps modes will become steady 60fps modes.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon | Performance Mode Locked 60fps, Quality Mode 60fps

| Performance Mode Locked 60fps, Quality Mode 60fps Black Myth: Wukong | Improved Performance Mode, improved Quality Mode fps

| Improved Performance Mode, improved Quality Mode fps Control: Ultimate Edition | Locked 60fps Performance Mode

| Locked 60fps Performance Mode Deathloop | 120fps Performance Mode, improved Quality Mode fps

| 120fps Performance Mode, improved Quality Mode fps Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Locked 60fps Performance Mode

| Locked 60fps Performance Mode Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition | 60fps Quality Mode (With Raytracing On)

| 60fps Quality Mode (With Raytracing On) DiRT 5 | Locked 60fps Quality Mode, 120fps Performance Mode

| Locked 60fps Quality Mode, 120fps Performance Mode Elden Ring | Improved steady fps on all modes, 60fps Performance Mode

| Improved steady fps on all modes, 60fps Performance Mode Elex 2 | 60fps on all modes

| 60fps on all modes Final Fantasy 16 | Improved fps on all modes, steady 30fps Quality Mode

Forspoken | Improved steady fps on all modes

| Improved steady fps on all modes Ghostwire: Tokyo | Improved fps on all modes, 120fps Performance Mode

| Improved fps on all modes, 120fps Performance Mode Immortals of Aveum | Steady 60fps

| Steady 60fps LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | Improved steady fps on all modes

| Improved steady fps on all modes Marvel’s Midnight Suns | Steady 60fps

| Steady 60fps The Matrix Awakens | Steady 30fps

| Steady 30fps Metaphor: ReFantazio | Steady 60fps

| Steady 60fps Monster Hunter Rise | All graphics modes Locked 60fps

| All graphics modes Locked 60fps Overwatch 2 | Improved 120fps Performance Mode

| Improved 120fps Performance Mode Resident Evil 2 Remake | 60fps Quality Mode, 120fps Performance Mode

Resident Evil 3 Remake | 60fps Quality Mode, 120fps Performance Mode

| 60fps Quality Mode, 120fps Performance Mode Robocop: Rogue City | Improved steady fps on all modes

| Improved steady fps on all modes Silent Hill: The Short Message | Steady 60fps

| Steady 60fps The Smurfs: Mission Leaf | Steady 60fps

| Steady 60fps Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League | Steady 60fps

| Steady 60fps The Talos Principle 2 | 60fps Quality Mode

| 60fps Quality Mode Tekken 8 | Improved resolution

| Improved resolution Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 | Improved steady fps on all modes

| Improved steady fps on all modes The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt | Improved steady fps on all modes

Those are all the games confirmed to work with the PS5 Pro Game Boost feature. There are likely many more that haven’t been discovered or thoroughly tested yet, so check back later as we add more games to the list.