The PS5 Pro Is Here And It Comes With An Exclusive Background Wallpaper

The PS5 Pro was released today for a whopping $700! This is especially excessive when one considers that it doesn’t come with the stand or the disc drive. So for that price, you are limited to digital media only. But fret not the PlayStation 5 Pro comes with an exclusive background wallpaper. If you can’t possibly wait to see it, it is linked down below.

Tentatively favourable reviews preceded the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro yesterday, and for good reason. The console is expensive. While it does deliver better performance than its cheaper counterpart, the jury is still out as to whether or not it’s really worth upgrading to the PlayStation 5 Pro.

One issue gamers already face is the immediate scalping of disc drives, some of which have already been listed on eBay for prices between $150-$200. At least we get a free new exclusive PlayStation 5 Pro wallpaper!

💠PS5 Pro has an exclusive Background wallpaper for your ‘Welcome’ tab & looks awesome🍨 pic.twitter.com/b7nSKIun5m — Pure PlayStation (ピュア プレイステーション) (@Pure_PS) November 6, 2024

I don’t think anyone will argue about the wallpaper, it looks great. It showcases the internals of the newly released PS5 Pro beautifully. However, should we expect any less for that price? It is the most expensive PlayStation to date and for Sony to not include a disc drive with a “Pro” device could even be classed as anti-consumeristic in its very nature. We shouldn’t lose sight of that even though the improved visuals are a nice touch.

