PlayStation 5 Pro Reviews Are Starting To Surface Online!

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Performance

Graphics

Price

Conclusion

The PlayStation 5 Pro is almost here and with it, a sea of reviews proclaiming it’s performance and berating it’s price. The vast majority of reviewers seem to agree in principle if differing on a few key points. However, the real question, as always, is: Should you upgrade? Here is what we’re generally seeing right now from those who managed to release a review of the console.

Performance

While the PlayStation 5 Pro flaunts the title of “most powerful PlayStation ever” that might not be immediately apparent to the average user. After all, a 5% improvement over the base PlayStation 5 would still be enough to garner those accolades. In each review, the improvements always seem to come down to whether or not a specific game has been optimised for the new console. But the same could be true of any game and any console. A prime example of this is the port of The Witcher 3 for the Nintendo Switch. On its first release, the game and console were heavily criticised for lacking in graphical fidelity. However, after several optimisations were made the same port was praised as an example of how best to optimise for weaker hardware. So if games are specially optimised for a console, is that console inherently better? Sure they may look marginally better, and run more smoothly but at what price? Now don’t get me wrong, there are performance improvements, a quieter fan and a smaller overall console…

Graphics

The PlayStation 5 Pro allows for some graphical improvements and more advanced rendering methods to be used. Paired with PSSR – AI upscaling that should net a significant improvement. However, this is not true across the board. It is specific to certain titles, certain scenes and certain times. PSSR is akin to Nvidia’s DLSS, it reduces the need for raw computing power and makes use of intelligent upscaling to get to “4K”. This isn’t the same thing but the difference is largely negligible to the average user.

Price

The PlayStation 5 Pro is $699. But that is without a disc drive, or stand. At that price, you need to be sure that the PlayStation 5 Pro is for you. You are making specific compromises, this isn’t a perfect experience it’s a better experience. It will offer smoother and higher fidelity gaming but that depends on how discerning you are, the game you’re playing and the settings you choose. If you are a pixel-sniping fanatic who fixates on the smallest details and finds joy in the sharpest reflection, better shading and smoother cut scenes, this might be for you. But understand that the PlayStation 5 Pro doesn’t offer it all, all the time and you may have to choose.

Conclusion

In summary, is the PlayStation 5 Pro worth buying? Well, that is entirely up to each person. However, it is worth mentioning that it seems from the review so far the improvements are real but slim. They are only visible to eagle-eyed gamers constantly in search of more. If you have been holding off on buying a PS5 and have cash to burn then this may be for you. But a base PS5 with more games might be an even more enticing proposition!

As mentioned, this is just what we’re currently seeing from reviews right now for the console and not our direct take. You can check out some of these reviews from publications like The Verge and IGN. If you’d like to read about the 50 enhanced titles that will be available for the Pro’s launch, click here.