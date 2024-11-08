A Healthy Supply of PS5 Pros Means That Scalpers Are At a Loss

Scalping has become quite a large problem in recent years, especially with the prevalence of online marketplaces. This concern has shifted to the PlayStation 5 Pro. However, thanks to a report from VGC we’re learning that an abundant supply of consoles has seen scalpers sell them on many marketplaces at a loss. This is a tremendous success for the community because it may discourage this practice in the future.

In the past, devices like the Nintendo Switch and Launch PlayStation 5 were heavily scalped. A limited launch supply meant that those who had them chose to resell at exorbitant prices, profiting off of gamers who were desperate to get their hands on the new console.

While some stores are selling out of consoles, they seem to be doing so at a natural pace without preorders and mass hysteria. So, those who want the console seem generally able to get it. The results are that on marketplaces in the UK and Japan, the PS5 Pro can be seen on sale for less than the purchase price.

A win for us, but it unfortunately isn’t a complete win. The disc drives are in short supply. They should retail for $80 in the US, they’re selling for twice or three times that price on eBay. Hopefully, the community can hold out long enough for those scalpers to learn their lesson. Where possible, support official resellers and don’t overpay. If you’d like to read more about the disc drive and disc drive scalpers. Click here. If you’re considering getting a PlayStation 5 Pro you can read up on the various reviews here.