How To Add a Disc Drive to the PS5 Pro

Want to add a drive to your PS5 Pro? Here’s what you need to know.

The PS5 Pro is a beast when it comes to graphics — but even with a $699 price tag that PS5 Pro is missing an essential feature for many of us. There is no Disc Drive included in the PS5 Pro. If you want to play physical media of any kind, you’ll need to install a disc drive in your PS5 Pro. And a standard PS5 disc drive won’t work.

It is important to understand that the PS5 Pro can be upgraded with a separate Disc Drive and attached to the console, very similar to the PS5 Slim. Attaching a Disc Drive is also a relatively simple process — you don’t need to open the PS5 console. Installation can be done with no tools required.

Below, we’ll cover what you need to buy and how installation works.

What You’ll Need | Disc Drive Installation

To install a disc drive into the PS5 Pro you’ll need to purchase a compatible Disc Drive or reuse a Disc Drive from a PS5 Slim system. The detachable PS5 Slim Disc Drive is 100% compatible with the PS5 Pro.

PS5 Disc Drive : The PS5 Disc Drive is currently in short supply and may not be available from all retailers.

: The PS5 Disc Drive is currently in short supply and may not be available from all retailers. Playstation Store On Amazon [Not available. Scalper priced.]

Best Buy [Available. $79.99 MSRB]

MSRB] Gamestop [Available*. $79.99 MSRB]

*: May require a $20 Gamestop Pro subscription to purchase.

The Playstation Disc Drive comes included with a new faceplate for the lower section of the PS5 Console.

NOTE: Internet is required to complete installation and pair the Disc Drive to your PS5 Pro or Slim model.

For additional help, check out the official Sony tutorial here — the diagrams can be extremely useful for figuring out exactly what to do. We’ll explain from the perspective of an inexperienced user doing this for the first time.

Step #1: Removing The Face Plate

Before doing anything to your PS5 console, turn off power and remove all cords from the back. While we won’t be opening anything on the PS5 Pro console, we do want to protect the console as much as possible.

Make sure you’ve fully powered down the console and removed the power + HDMI cables from the back. Once you’re done, follow these steps to remove the face plate.

To install the PS5 Disc Drive to the PS5 Pro, we need to remove the lower-right console cover . There are four covers on the console. The lower-right cover (when facing the console) is located beneath the power buttons.

to the PS5 Pro, we need to remove the . There are four covers on the console. The lower-right cover (when facing the console) is located beneath the power buttons. Flip the console around and turn it so that it is facing you. Remove the two plastic stands if they’re installed on the bottom of the console.

Hold the front edge of the console cover and lift up gently, applying firm force slowly until the clips disengage and the console cover pops up. Raise the cover to remove it from the back of the console. Don’t try to lift from the back of the console — the clips on the back side of the console are not designed to be removed by lifting.

Removing the cover is tricky at first, but with a little practice it becomes simple. Remember to always lift (pull the cover away from the console) while holding the front edge of the cover. If you hold the back edge of the cover and lift, it won’t lift up.

Step #2: Installing The Disc Drive

Once the cover is removed, you’ll be able to install the disc drive. Look for a small hole near the front of the console marked with a triangle shape. There are two of these holes. We need to attach the Disc Drive by sliding it into the two holes marked with triangles.

Tilt the Disc Drive and align the two clips with two holes in the front of the console. Slide the Disc Drive into the holes, then push down until the brackets engage with a click sound.

And that’s it. Once the drive is firmly in place — push the back of the drive down to fully engage — then reattach the included Disc Drive Cover to replace the previous cover. We need to install the cover with a slot for blu-ray discs. The previous cover will not fit over the Disc Drive.

Slot the Disc Drive Cover brackets into the back of the console — there are two holes they’ll fit inside.

brackets into the back of the console — there are two holes they’ll fit inside. Once the cover brackets are slotted into the two holes, press the front of the cover down to engage the clip.

Now the PS5 Pro is ready to turn back on. Plug in the power and HDMI cables, then turn on your PS5 console. The PS5 Pro does not require the plastic stands once the Disc Drive is installed and will stand on its own.

Turn on the PS5 Pro and it will detect that a Disc Drive has been attached. You’ll be prompted to connect to your wireless network or wired internet — after a moment, the Disc Drive will be initiated. It literally only takes a second.

Now you can freely use your PS5 Pro console disc drive to install physical games or watch Blu-ray movies. You can remove the disc drive at any time if you need to replace it or swap consoles — all you need to do is turn the power off on your PS5 console to safely remove the disc drive. Really, that’s all it takes.