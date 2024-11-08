Gameranx

PS5 Pro Gets An Enhanced God of War: Ragnarok

by

Making a great game even better.

It’s already old news right? The PlayStation 5 Pro released today and alongside it are over 50 enhanced titles. Well one of those was God of War: Ragnarok, which officially hit the Enhanced list with version 6. An update that added new gameplay options and fixed some bugs.

Some of these updates are new gameplay options and rectifying game issues, as such they will affect all variants of the PS5. Those changes are visible here. We want to focus on the good stuff, the enhanced options.

According to Santa Monica Studio’s patch notes, there are four main features included in the enhanced edition of God of War:Ragnarok.

PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced Mode: This mode will enable a feature that favours quality while capping the framerate at 60fps.

High Frame Rate Mode: Is a mode that will unlock the framerate if you are using a variable refresh rate monitor.

PS5 Base Favor Performance Mode: This standard mode for the base model is boosted by default on the PS5 Pro.

PSSR(PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) mode: This mode uses Ai to upscale the base resolution of the game to get as close to 4K as possible without the added computational strain. In addition to this upscaling technology there’s also going to be temporal anti-aliasing.

While these patches might not sound like very exciting updates, they will all lend themselves to better and smoother gameplay and perhaps Santa Monica Studio will iterate on these developments with time to further enhance the gameplay in God of War: Ragnarok.

Want to read more on God of War: Ragnarok? Check out these articles here. If you want to see the full patch notes from Santa Monica Studio, click here. There are over 50 Enhanced titles so far for the PS5 Pro click here to find out more.

