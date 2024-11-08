PS5 Pro Enhanced Features Unveiled for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Ubisoft has released the details of their enhanced features of Assassin’s Creed Mirage for the PS5 Pro. The list isn’t as extensive as one might like it to be given the price of the console but hopefully, they are meaningful upgrades that yield a more enjoyable experience.

Mirage is the most recent offering in the Assassin’s Creed series and it only makes sense that it would receive enhancements for the PlayStation 5 Pro. Especially as Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been delayed.

Enhanced Features:

Below are the features as shared by Ubisoft.

4K 60 FPS with PSSR as an upsampling algorithm, for more faithful 4K details at 60 FPS.

‘Quality Mode’ is now the default setting at 60 FPS (vs 30 FPS for the classic PS5 version).

Generally improved graphics, with better shadows and reflection fidelity, higher texture resolution, and generally improved draw distance (quality, details).

This is a clear improvement over the capped 30 fps at 4K that the base model PlayStation 5 reaches in Quality Mode. In Performance Mode, Assassin’s Creed Mirage runs at 60 fps with a dynamic resolution somewhere between 1080p-1440p.

One can’t help but wonder to what extent these improvements are made possible by optimizations vs. improved hardware. It’s likely a combination of the two factors. It should make the game more enjoyable and immersive.

If you’d like to read Ubisoft’s full blog post on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, click here. If you’re thinking of picking up Assassin’s Creed Mirage, read our thoughts on the reviews here. Or you can check our our Before You Buy coverage in the video embedded below.