Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – How To Start The New Campaign

The massive Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion is finally available to everyone. There’s a new region to explore with massive new raid dungeons to complete for only the most dedicated demon-slayers. The new region also has its own story campaign, new class, and so much more. If you’re eager to start seeing everything that’s new in Vessel of Hatred, follow the steps below. Whether you’re new to Diablo 4 or a veteran, you’ll be able to skip straight to the expansion content.

If you’re having trouble getting the Spiritborn to unlock on consoles, check out our fix guide here.

Where To Buy Vessel of Hatred

Before playing Vessel of Hatred you’ll need to purchase the expansion and download the latest patches for Diablo 4. A copy of Diablo 4 is required to access the expansion content.

The Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo 4 costs $39.99 and is available through multiple storefronts. Purchase from the online store that matches your platform.

and is available through multiple storefronts. Purchase from the online store that matches your platform. PC : Battle.net

: Battle.net PS4 / PS5 : Sony Playstation Store

: Sony Playstation Store Xbox Series S / X: Microsoft Xbox Live Marketplace

There are multiple versions and bundles available — make sure you don’t buy a version with content you already have! If you own Diablo 4 but don’t own the DLC, purchase the Standard Edition for $39.99.

Download the latest update for Diablo 4 to access the Vessel of Hatred content — this patch is available even if you don’t own the expansion. The patch is mandatory for all players. Download and fully install the patch.

Once you own the expansion and have a fully patched version of Diablo 4 you’ll now have full access to Vessel of Hatred. Here’s how to start the DLC campaign.

How To Begin The Expansion Campaign

After purchasing Vessel of Hatred and installing the latest update for Diablo 4, you should have full access to the Vessel of Hatred campaign and the new Nahantu Region.

Completing the main Diablo 4 story campaign is required to access Nahantu and the Vessel of Hatred campaign — there is an option to SKIP ahead.

The Diablo 4 campaign can be SKIPPED during character creation. Select [Change Campaign State] option on the Finalize tab.

Select [Start with the Vessel of Hatred campaign] to skip the original campaign.

] to skip the original campaign. Your new character will start with 6 Skill Tree points and the new story quest will appear in your log.

and the will appear in your log. This will begin the Rekindled Faith quest. Follow the steps to access Nahantu. The region is located in the south of the map.

The Diablo 4 campaign can be skipped on both Eternal or Seasonal servers and the new expansion content is also available on both. Following these steps makes starting the expansion campaign with the new Spiritborn Class much easier — you can start with the Spiritborn and skip directly to new content right away without having to play through the Diablo 4 standard campaign.

If you’ve never played that campaign before, we do recommend playing through it. It doesn’t take too long and will help you learn more about the game at a slower pace. But if you want to get right into the expansion action, that option is available to you.