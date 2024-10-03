Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Lake Hylia Rift Guide

Your goal in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is to repair all the strange rifts that have appeared in the lands of Hyrule — but there are optional rifts you can clear for more rewards and even an early level-up if you complete enough. Each small rift sends Zelda into an area full of floating chunks of Hyrule. You’ll need to navigate and rescue the floating fairies to restore the land. There are hidden orbs of trapped friends, and below we’ll explain where to find each cluster. If you’re struggling to find all the friends you need to rescue in Lake Hylia, here’s where to look.

Lake Hylia Rift

The Lake Hylia Rift entrance is located to the west of the Great Fairy Shrine island. There’s a large purple rift in the water here. Approach from below to find the entrance. This is a minor rift and not connected to the larger rift, but you can still finish it and repair the area.

Entering the rift, Tri will want you to find three friends. Here’s where to rescue each one.

Rescue #1: From the entrance, travel left until you find a tall water block filled with rift tanglers. Defeat them — throwing Bombfish makes this easy.

Rescue #2: At the previous rescue, swim up and follow the first path on the right. You'll need to create stairs of old bed echoes while a Rift Moblin throws spears. Summon a flying monster to defeat the moblin, then create stairs and a bridge to the water block to the right. On this water block, there's a boulder at the bottom. Move the boulder with bind to reveal another cluster to rescue.

: At the previous rescue, swim up and follow the first path on the right. You’ll need to create stairs of old bed echoes while a Rift Moblin throws spears. Summon a flying monster to defeat the moblin, then create stairs and a bridge to the water block to the right.

Rescue #3: This one is tricky. Swim back to the large water-filled island with trees on the left and boulders underwater. In the upper-left corner, dive down and swim left to find a hidden path. The rescue is through the underwater tunnel. A Boulder is blocking the rescue. Use Bind to hold it and lift it out of the hole. Then you'll be able to rescue Tri's friends.

: This one is tricky. Swim back to the large water-filled island with trees on the left and boulders underwater. In the upper-left corner, dive down and swim left to find a hidden path. The rescue is through the underwater tunnel.

Completing the rift will slightly level up Tri and reward Zelda with x2 Might Crystals.

After finding all three clusters of fairies you’ll automatically teleport out of the rift. There are lots more rifts exactly like this across Hyrule — they’re small puzzle areas with tricky-to-find clusters. You’ll earn a reward and sneak closer to leveling up with Tri after finishing each one. Look for more and you can level up Tri before finishing another major dungeon!