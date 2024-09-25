MW3 and Warzone – The Walking Dead: Road to Terminus Event Quests and Rewards

MW3 and Warzone has unleashed yet another crossover with The Walking Dead. The hit TV series is fitting right in with The Haunting theme that has engulfed Call of Duty Season 6. Today’s update kicked off The Walking Dead: Road to Terminus event, giving all players a chance to earn free MW3 and Warzone rewards.

This event features a variety of rewards, from consumables, to calling cards and emblems. The ultimate reward is the Terminus camo which is sure to add a spooky look to your guns and melee weapons.

More Call of Duty guides

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Lance | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Salvo | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Constellation’s End Prestige Camo | Modern Warfare 3: All Shipment Map Variants | Season 6 | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Kastov LSW | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the DTIR 30-06 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Kill Order Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Take a Player as a Meat Shield | Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to use an Arsenal Machine | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock Mercury Weapon Prestige Camo | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions |

The Walking Dead: Road to Terminus rewards

Here are all the rewards up for grabs and how much XP you must earn to unlock each one.

Merle’s Handcuff Weapon Sticker – 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Double XP Token – 20,500 XP

20,500 XP Silence the Whispers Large Decal – 37,200 XP

37,200 XP Double Weapon XP Token – 55,000 XP

55,000 XP Dog Weapon Charm – 78,000 XP

78,000 XP Cherokee Rose Large Decal – 105,000 XP

105,000 XP Daryl’s Bike Emblem – 140,000 XP

140,000 XP Beware Hitchhikers Calling Card – 180,500 XP

180,500 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token – 230,500 XP

230,500 XP Terminus Camo – 290,000 XP

There is a bonus 2,500 XP up for grabs per match for players who equip the skins associated with The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon Tracer Pack. This is a paid bundle which is available to pick up via the in-game store for 2,400 Call of Duty points.

However, purchasing the bundle isn’t a requirement and the questline can be completed by simply racking up XP in your favorite game modes. In comparison to past events of this nature, the XP targets aren’t too difficult to reach. It’s recommended that you play the Shipment 24/7 playlist, as it offers fast gameplay and plenty of opportunities to earn a high number of kills.

The Walking Dead event will come to an end on October 2, 2024, so make sure you unlock all the goodies before that date comes around.