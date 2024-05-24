Hades 2: How To Get Iron And How To Use It

Where to find Iron and how to use it in Hades 2.

The hardest material to find in Hades 2 is also one of the most mundane. Glistening silver, smooth Marble, and stone made from glass are all well and good, but sometimes you need a bit of grit. Sometimes you need Iron. It’s a shame you won’t catch a whiff of this mineral until late in your playthrough.

This is because you can’t find Iron in the Underworld. It simply does not exist. To find Iron, you need to venture beyond the confines of Hell and get searching on the surface. This is easier said than done, of course. In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to find Iron, why you want to track it down, and how to maximise your Iron gains.

Note: Do be aware that Hades 2 is still in Early Access, so anything and everything is subject to change.

Where To Find Iron In Hades 2

Iron, like Bronze before it, is one of the biggest mysteries in Hades 2. It’s a very late-game item (within the context of the Early Access), and it’s quite difficult to harvest. You have to jump through a bunch of hoops to get the opportunity to mine it, and even then, you have to brave one of the hardest bosses in the game and fight through one of the hardest areas.

Iron can only be found on the surface, that is a place blocked by a barrier. Not only that, Melinoe is cursed to die if she goes to the surface, so you can’t spend much time up there. It’s impossible to get to Iron as you have to fight through the City Of Ephyra, beat a boss, and then continue to fight through the Rift Of Thessaly. In short, you need some help.

We have two guides covering the surface, and both are pivotal to mining Iron. One will walk you through breaking the barrier, and the other will teach you how to survive once you are up there.

Like with any node-based resource, Iron needs to be harvested with a specific tool. The Crescent Pickaxe to be precise. Thankfully, this is unlocked long before you reach the surface. You can extract three iron per node, and you can expect to find 1-2 nodes per run (providing you survive the Rift Of Thessaly of course).

It’s important to note that you DO NOT need to have the pickaxe equipped to harvest Iron. You simply need to have the tool unlocked.

What Is Iron Used For

Since Iron is a late-game resource, there aren’t that many uses for it. We have quite a hefty stockpile as of writing, and that’s because we don’t have much to spend it on. You can use it to unlock a new Weapon Aspect or two, but that’s it. As we progress through the game we might find more uses for Iron. Similarly, more things could be added during the Early Access as well. For this reason, we recommend nabbing as much as you can.

Iron may sound disproportionately useless compared to the effort it takes to get, but Weapon Aspects are still a huge thing to unlock as they drastically increase Hades 2’s replayability.

How To Get More Iron In Hades 2

Iron can only be found in the Rift Of Thessaly, so you aren’t going to accidentally stumble across it at Chraron’s shop, nor are you going to pick some up at the Wretched Broker. If you want it, you have to put in the graft to get it. Iron will likely be one of the last resources you gather in Hades by virtue of it being so darn awkward.

That being said, there are a few ways to increase your gains. Firstly, you want to make sure you never miss a node. For this reason, unlock the Reagent Sensing Incantation. This will guide you to every resource in an area, making it next to impossible to miss out on anything – Iron included.

Secondly, upgrade your pickaxe by using the Greater Favour Of Gaia Incantation. This will let you harvest from each node four times, not three. This is a pretty substantial increase in mining efficacy and it will help you gather any minable resource. Highly recommended.

Finally, whilst you can harvest Iron without the Crescent Pickaxe equipped, the rate in why you find Iron drastically increases if you have the pick with you. For this reason, if you are looking to grind Iron, always bring the pickaxe. Always.

That’s all we have on Hades 2 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips, tricks, and general content.