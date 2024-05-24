Leak: Next Free Title on Epic Games Store is Chivalry 2

According to the consistently reliable dataminer billbil-kun, Farming Simulator 22, the current free title on the Epic Games Store, will be replaced by Chivalry 2 on May 30. It will be available to download until June 6, when it will be replaced by yet another impressive free title.

The next free title’s cover is usually shown on the storefront, but Epic is currently giving away ‘mystery’ games during the Epic Games Store Mega Sale.

Earlier this month, Epic Games Store announced that it would be rewarding users with four free triple-A titles in May and June.

Developed by Torn Banner Studios and released in June 2021, Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer hack-and-slash game inspired by epic medieval movie battles. The game is a sequel to the 2012 game Chivalry: Medieval Warfare.

“Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more,” the game’s description reads on the Epic Games Store.

“Dominate massive, 64-player battlefields. Catapults tear the earth apart as you lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of Team Objective maps.”

Along with PC, Chivalry 2 is also available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The current free game, Farming Simulator 22, was released in 2021 and includes over 400 unique vehicles and implements.

In 2023, Epic gave away 86 free titles with a combined worth of around $2,055. Users claimed nearly 586 free games last year.