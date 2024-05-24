Hades 2: How To Get Bronze And How To Use It

So you’ve explored the depths of the Underworld and harvested everything you can in Hades 2. You should be well-stocked on various plants, rocks, and the like…but you are missing something. A resource that’s required to unlock more weapons and tools, yet it does not appear to exist.

Of course, we are talking about the elusive Bronze resource, which is admittedly, quite hard to find. This is because it is locked behind some rather hefty progression and it can only be found in one place – a place you cannot go when you first start. In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to find Bronze, why you need it, and how to get even more of it.

Note: Do be aware that Hades 2 is still in Early Access, so anything and everything is subject to change.

Where To Find Bronze In Hades 2

Bronze is one of the biggest mysteries in early/mid Hades 2. This is because it’s required for a fair few things, and it’s nowhere to be found. This is because Bronze can only be harvested from the surface – more specifically, the City Of Ephyra. This brings with it all kinds of problems, the least of which is the fact that there’s a big honking barrier stopping you from getting there.

Once you crack that barrier, things don’t get much better since Melinoe can’t survive on the surface. The moment you get to the City Of Ephyra, you start to die. It’s a harsh place, and the resource has no guarantee to spawn before you bite the dust.

We have two guides that cover the surface, one of which deals with how to break the barrier and the other which walks you through how to survive once you are up there. Check them out so you can get your mitts on some Bronze.

Of course, since Bronze is a node-based resource, you are going to need to unlock the Crescent Pickaxe, which is your first gathering tool in Hades 2. Once unlocked, you are free to harvest any Bronze you see when you eventually earn the right to see it.

It’s important to note that you DO NOT need to have the pickaxe equipped to harvest Bronze. You simply need to have the tool unlocked.

What Is Bronze Used For

Bronze is one of the most sought-after materials because it is tied to some pretty substantial unlocks. Now, these aren’t necessarily needed for progression, but they do add some new mechanics and gameplay opportunities nonetheless.

Bronze primarily unlocks the fishing rod, Argent Skull, and Umbral Flames. The last two are weapons, and they are a lot of fun to mess around with. The Argent Skull in particular is explosively wonderful. Overall, you don’t need that much Bronze, but we do recommend you keep a stockpile for when more things get added to the game.

How To Get More Bronze In Hades 2

As Bronze is a harvestable resource, you can’t get it from anywhere but the City Of Ephyra. That means no trading with the Wretched Broker and no buying from Charon. You have to manually go out, find it, and slap it. That being said, there are some ways to increase your Bronze intake.

Firstly, make sure you are hitting each node three times. You don’t want to lose out on precious resources because you got impatient. Following on from that, unlock the Greater Favour Of Gaia incantation to upgrade your pickaxe. This lets you harvest four times per node.

The City Of Ephyra is a weird place as you only get six rooms to explore before being forced to fight the boss. This limits how many nodes you can find. Because of this, you don’t want to miss any of them. Make sure you unlock the Reagent Sensing Incantation as this will lead you to any Bronze in a room.

Finally, whilst you don’t need to bring the Crescent Pickaxe with you to harvest Bronze, taking it will increase the odds of the resource spawning. If you are looking for Bronze, always take the pickaxe otherwise your gains will be minimal at best and nonexistent at worst.

That’s all we have on Hades 2 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips, tricks, and general content.