Hades 2: How To Get Glassrock And How To Use It

You will be hitting rocks with sticks almost as often as you are slapping ghosts with slightly bigger sticks in Hades 2. Everything gets a clap when Melinoe is on the case, and we would have it no other way. Gathering resources is key to progression, more so than defeating bosses it would seem.

That’s because every resource you find or unlock brings you one step closer to a new upgrade or difficulty-alleviating buff. Glassrock is no expectation, and in this guide, we are going to reveal where you can find this elusive material, why you want to find it, and how to get more of it.

Note: Do be aware that Hades 2 is still in Early Access, so anything and everything is subject to change.

Where To Find Glassrock In Hades 2

Glassrock, like Silver and Limestone before it, is a node-based resource. These resources can only be harvested with a specific tool, and each node can only be harvested a limited number of times. In the case of Glassrock, you need to have unlocked the Crescent Pickaxe and you can harvest 3 Glassrock per node. Not too shabby,

Unfortunately, Glassrock can only be gathered in one place – The Fields Of Mourning. This is the third region in Hades 2, and it’s very different from Erebus or Oceanus. This is because it operates as a semi-open hub as opposed to a series of smaller danger rooms. This makes it slightly harder to find materials as you have less rooms to fight through. Whilst we never struggled to find Glassrock, it always felt like we had slightly less than most other resources.

It’s important to note that you DO NOT need to have the pickaxe equipped to harvest Glassrock. You simply need to have the tool unlocked.

What Is Glassrock Used For

Glassrock is mostly used for unlocking new Weapon Aspects. These are powerful (and varied) alternate forms for your five basic weapons. As far as we are aware, there are three aspects directly tied to Glassrock, although none of them require a particularly vast quantity to unlock. As the Early Access progresses, more uses for Glassrock may become available.

Despite the limited uses for the resources, don’t underestimate Glassrock. One of Hades 2’s greatest strengths is its diverse selection of weapons. Being able to dabble with new variants of those weapons helps counteract feelings of repetition. Plus, they are fun.

How To Get More Glassrock In Hades 2

Like with all resources, you don’t need to have the Crescent Pickaxe equipped to harvest Glassrock. However, your odds of finding Glassrock drastically increase if you bring the pickaxe with you. You are almost guaranteed a Glassrock node or two with the pickaxe, and you might get nothing at all without it. If you are looking to grind, take the pickaxe with you.

Due to the vast size of each area in the Fields Of Mourning, we highly recommend unlocking the Reagent Sensing Incantation as this will guide you to any resources in any given room. This cuts down on searching time and makes it next to impossible to miss anything during a run. Very handy at all times.

Be sure to use the Greater Favour Of Gaia Incantation as soon as you can and upgrade your pickaxe. This will allow you to harvest from each node 4 times, which reduces how much grinding you need to do per run. It saves a lot of time throughout a playthrough.

Finally, don’t stress too much about Glassrock. You will get all the Glassrock you will need for the early access in a couple of runs, and after that, you should be fine. This is one resource you do not need to grind out (unlike early Silver, for example).

That’s all we have on Hades 2 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips, tricks, and general content.