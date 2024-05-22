Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Update Adds New Enemies

The seasonal additions might help to renew interest in the struggling title.

The Season 1 Episode 2 patch for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is rolling out on all platforms now, bringing with it a new enemy type, bug fixes, additional missions, and more.

While fresh content and helpful patches are a positive thing, the game has struggled since its release earlier this year. Davis Zaslav, the CEO and president of Warner Bros Discovery, singled out Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as the main reason for underwhelming Q1 results for its entire Studios division. This led to a $200 million loss for the company.

While this may be too little, too late, here are the most notable patch notes for Season 1 Episode 2:

Changes in this release

New Green Lantern Infused Enemies These tricky new enemies are able to summon Green Lantern Constructs, turning up the pressure on the Squad. Green Lantern Infused enemies are immune to all direct damage until their Constructs have been destroyed, meaning you’ll need your target prioritization game to be on point when tackling them.

Added a New Mission – ‘Out of Orbit’ Brainiac is phasing in Corrupted Justice League Watchtowers to locate his next target. By leaving these Corrupted Watchtowers partially phased in, they are invulnerable to attacks from the Squad, which is where Hack comes in to lock them down and allow Task Force X to get to work. Brainiac’s forces will be assaulting Metropolis from two dimensions at once. Enemies in another dimension cannot be harmed, but will still disrupt your ability to destroy the Corrupted Watchtower. That means your Squad will be switching between dimensions to take out Brainiac’s forces, lock down all the Control Points, and ultimately destroy the Corrupted Watchtower! The Watchtower has its own defences to contend with, making this a challenging but incredibly fun new way to bring the fight to Brainiac.



Added a New Enemy Type – ‘Promotinaut’ Scientific progress never stops in Colu, and in Episode 2 Brainiac’s R&D division will begin rolling out a new type of Terminaut to contend with. The Promotinaut is a support enemy that can promote enemies to their next, more powerful level of mutation. Any Grunt enemy becomes a Bomber, and Bombers are promoted to the terrifying Destroyer.

Added 11 new Squad Skills across Total Character Levels 120, 135 and 150

Increased the base number of rewards earned for completing missions in Metropolis during Season Play from 2 to 3 (excludes Smash and Grab which remains 2)

Power levels of Infamy Sets tiers have been equalized, with different tiers now representing levels of complexity in playstyle.

Changed how Mastery Level progression is calculated, by increasing the offset from +2 to +5, on top of the average of the highest three mastery levels completed.

Added 4 new grades of Master Items (Master I-V) for Notorious and Infamy Gear, which become available as players progress through Mastery Levels.

Added new Corrupted versions of 4 Notorious Items that are available exclusively from the Mayhem Mission at Mastery Level 1+

Added the option to break down reward items from the Mission Complete screen.

New Mutators have been reworked to provide mechanical bonuses to players.

Added Lex-2 Enemy Analysis to all 6 Episode 2 Incursion missions, creating situational combat bonuses for players.

Added crafting recipes for Legendary items from Episode 1 and Finite Crisis, that you can unlock through Episode ranks and new Invasion levels

Halved the Promethium cost required to start Mayhem missions from 3,000 to 1,500, Incursion from 1,000 to 500 and Killing Time missions from 500 to 250.

Added 3 new Metropolis Invasion difficulty levels

Changed Dynamic Tutorials to turn off by default after Chapter 1.

Check out the complete patch notes here, including bug fixes.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was released in February for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Reviews have been mixed, with many fans praising the title’s story and gameplay but criticizing the inclusion of live service elements.