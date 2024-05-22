Street Fighter 6 Reveals New Timed Event Mode

Who doesn’t love a timed event in a fighting game? You know, one that puts your skills to the test so that you can be the best like there never was? Anyway, Street Fighter 6 dropped one of its most important updates today via the arrival of Akuma. This character marks the end of the first fighter pass, and that means there are plenty of new characters to enjoy on the main roster. However, Capcom decided that there needed to be even more fun stuff to do with Akuma, so they created a new timed event mode called “Giant Attack.” It’s available to play right now, and you can do the entire event from the battle hub!

Here’s how it works. A holographic version of Akuma now looms large in the battle hub. You’ll have to go to the various arcade cabinets around him to fight him. But you’re not just fighting any version of Akuma. Instead, you’re fighting SiRN Akuma! That’s not good for you because this is a more powerful and aggressive version of the character. The better you do in your fights with him, the more energy you’ll get. Then, the more energy you get, the more you can unleash Hadoukens at him alongside your fellow players so you can take him down for good.

Introducing Giant Attack, an event in the Battle Hub where you work together to defeat Giant Akuma!



Fight SiRN Akuma on the cabinets to accrue enough energy to fire Hadokens. Get an additional outfit color for Akuma by progressing far enough into the event!



Runs from May 22-31. pic.twitter.com/JhbYK6UcPT — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) May 22, 2024

This seems to be a unique way to encourage a bunch of players to jump into the mix and see what they can do against this upgraded character. As the tweet above notes, the event goes from today until May 31st. That means you’ll only have a little over a week to get the job done or just to participate in the event. It’s your call either way.

Aside from getting Akuma, there are some other updates that have been slid in for you to enjoy. Arguably, the biggest one is being able to get a larger variety of background music that you can choose to play as you fight opponents. You’ll get access to them via in-game currency, and the music itself comes from all across the franchise. So, if you have a favorite character who had a theme from a specific game, chances are, you’ll get to hear your favorite beat soon.

Capcom really stacked the deck with Street Fighter 6, and fans are grateful for that. The question now is what they have in store for the game’s future and how long until we hear more about it!