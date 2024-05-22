Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Coming This Week

This comes on the same day as the game's release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Developer Dimps and publisher Bandai Namco have announced that the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Future Saga Chapter 1 DLC will be released on May 24, the same day the game comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This will come alongside the game’s 18th free update since its release in 2016.

The Future Saga, comprised of four downloadable content chapters, was announced in March. It’s unclear when the next chapters will be released.

Check out a trailer for the Future Saga Chapter 1 DLC below:

New playable characters include Android 18 (Dragon Ball Super), Broly (Restrained), Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rose), Vegeta (Super Saiyan God), and Videl (Dragon Ball Super). The DLC will also bring three extra missions, 12 parallel quests, 15 new skills, three costumes, five Super Souls, and 63 new loading illustrations.

Additionally, the free update will add seven raid quests, eight costumes, 93 new loading screen animations, five super souls, improved features, and more.

“For the first time since the original game launched, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will look to the future and the coming of a new age,” a press release for the Future Saga reads. “Fu is naturally at the center of things, and when experiments with supervillain energy are involved, things can’t be headed in a good direction.”

Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, passed away in March of an acute subdural hematoma. He was 68.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was first released in October 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It was ported to the Nintendo Switch in 2017 and will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on May 24. As of May 2023, the game had sold 10 million copies globally.