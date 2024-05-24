Rumor: Casting Call Reveals A PlayStation Action Adventure Game Is In Development

Don't expect to see this game for a few years.

We have a new rumor about an upcoming PlayStation game, from an unusual source.

As shared on the GamingLeaksandRumors subreddit by user KeKanKok, DanielRPK revealed in his Patreon that Sony put out a casting call for this next video game. Of course, the way video games are made today, they seek our actors to do facial and motion capture for their video game characters.

From the point of view of working actors, doing this motion capture work in video games is similar to working on movies or shows with computer generated graphics. Famously, Josh Brolin did exclusively facial capture and voice acting to play Thanos in the Avengers movies.

Here’s the text on the casting call:

Casting Director: Jamie Bafus (Senior Manager of Casting and Talent at Sony PlayStation Studios Worldwide)

Shoot Date: June 5, 2024

Location: Los Angeles

It will be an action-adventure game that contains intense violence and potential use of profanity. This project will likely be rated M for Mature.

Seeking:

[FEMALE] 20 to 60 years old, White woman. Darker brunette.

[MALE] 40 to 60 years old, White man. Salt & Pepper Gray Hair.

Now, it is possible that this casting call is for a game that we already know is on the way. It could be for one of their live service titles, such as Fairgame, or one of Bungie’s unrevealed games.

Of course, we don’t know much about either of those games. But that’s the reason it seems credible that it could be one of these games. Having a casting call implies that they’re still at an early stage of development.

Now, some fans joked in the Reddit that looking for two white actors suggests that this could be a Naughty Dog game. For better or worse, that theory is absolutely credible. Since Naughty Dog recently confirmed that they cancelled The Last of Us Online, they are freed up to work on more offline, single player games instead. That’s what this project could be right now.

But we should also consider Sony’s precarious position at the moment. Following Jim Ryan’s exit from PlayStation, and the end of Hiroki Totoki’s tenure as CEO of the division, PlayStation doesn’t have any games ready to release from their first party studios for the rest of the year.

The games Sony is making now may all still take a few years to release, and expectations are high that they all have to deliver. This could be a new project, since it’s casting for leads, and it could be a mid sized project, since they didn’t go for anyone famous, or for that matter, just cast some veteran voice and performance actors they already knew.

Whatever the case may be, it’ll be interesting when Sony finally reveals this project. Will it be the next Helldivers 2, or the next The Order 1886? We’ll be seeing, eventually.