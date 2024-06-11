Metaphor: ReFantazio Will Include Over 40 Character Archetypes

Metaphor: ReFantazio will include over 40 unique archetypes, according to Atlus. These serve as the game’s job system, and each character will be able to switch between them at will.
Archetypes will impact the game’s combat, influencing a character’s weapon and available spells.
The archetypes that have been revealed so far include:
- Seeker – a versatile, well-rounded job
- Mage – exploit weak points with magic
- Thief – skilled in robbery abilities
- Brawler – excels in fist-fighting
- Warrior – excels in sword attacks
- Knight – has outstanding defensive skills
- Healer – recovery abilities
- Commander – support and formation skills
- Gunner – long-distance shooting
- Merchant – money-related attacks
- Faker – “tricky” moves
Players will be able to unlock stronger versions of these archetypes by strengthening their relationships with their friends and party members. Additional high-tier archetypes include the Summoner, the Berserker, and the Masked Dancer.
The game will take place in a medieval fantasy world that serves as a “mirror” of the contemporary real world. Players will set out on a journey to protect their kingdom while defeating enemies and getting closer to their companions, similar to the Persona series. Additionally, the battle system in Metaphor: ReFantazio will allow players to switch between front and back rows, similar to the gameplay found in classics like Shin Megami Tensei 2.
The game will make it possible to switch between real-time and turn-based at the click of a button, making it more accessible to a wider range of players.
Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on October 11.