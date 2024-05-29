No Man’s Sky Update Throws Players Into an Empty Universe

If you've ever wanted to feel alone in space, here's your chance.

In the years since its drama-filled release, No Man’s Sky has become a success story and proof of what can be achieved with perseverance and passion. Following the massive Orbital update in March, the game is about to add a new Expedition–and this one isn’t for the faint of heart.

While the many planets players can discover in the game are usually teeming with life, this won’t be the case in the Adrift update. The universe will be completely abandoned, and you’ll be tasked with exploring and surviving all alone.

Check out a trailer for the new No Man’s Sky Expedition below:

“There’s so much we love about the game now, but there was something unique at release in how alone you felt in the universe,” director Sean Murray said in a blog post. “Going further back I have great memories of early unreleased versions of No Man’s Sky where there were no NPCs, no shops, no help…just you the player as a tiny dot lost in the infinite.

For our next update, we wanted to allow players to experience an alternative universe. We are calling it Adrift, and for the first time, players can be truly alone in No Man’s Sky. We think it’s a special feeling.”

In the update, planets will be more dangerous, with free-roaming sandworms and fiend eggs spreading across planets. A Hauler starship, dubbed the Iron Vulture, will provide safe haven to weary travelers.

“Completing this lonely journey will award an exclusive range of collectibles, including the gnawing scuttler companion, a supply of starship stealth paint, a ghostly frigate, and the unique Iron Vulture starship,” the description reads.

Adrift will run for approximately seven weeks.

No Man’s Sky is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.