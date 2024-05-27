Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 Release Date Announced

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is about to roll out their fourth season for the game, bringing many new pieces of content like new guns such as the Marksman Rifle and Superi 46, as well as new maps featuring Tokyo and Paris as well as some other updates and new things being added. With every other game either already having stated their new season – like Fortnite – and others about to start, it is about time for COD’s new season as well.

The official release date for Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 was finally announced according to Techradar and it will be launching on May 29, with a live time of about 9 am PT / 12 am ET / and 5 pm GMT. So in just a couple more days players will be able to update their game and play the brand new season of COD on their console or PC.

In season 3, there was a lot of new things added to the game as well as a beloved map coming back – Rebirth Island – that many players missed and are able to see once again and play on. Now, with season 4 underway, there has been a teaser image showing the well-known character Soap. We don’t know exactly how he is coming back, if his character is coming back from the dead or if it will be a continual in the Zombies storyline where he is technically still alive.

Call of Duty is available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.