Everyone Is Ready For The Sims 5 To Release

Summertime is here and gamers are ready for a new Sims game. Although, we don’t know when this new Sims 5 will be releasing – even though it isn’t even being called the Sims 5, it is being called Project Rene, or this is its codename we should say. So far though we don’t know what the codename stands for…if anything honestly.

In terms of when the Sims 5 will be releasing, EA or Maxis haven’t given a single hit at when the release window could be for even in recent showcases for the Sims. According to Polygon, it was said in a blog post that, “There is so much work remaining for Project Rene, though. We still haven’t shared our Simulation experiences or character and clothing customization — not to mention new versions of apartment customization and additional social play experiences. All of this will be slowly stood up, shared, tested, tweaked, enhanced, reduced. And we intend to develop it hand-in-hand alongside our players.”

Players have also been wondering if the game will be free considering they just recently made The Sims 4 free-to-play, and with their being thousands of dollars worth of DLC and kits for the game, it makes sense for it to be free-to-play as well. During a behind the scenes from last year, this was said, “That means that when it’s ready and fully open to our players, you’ll be able to join, and play, and explore Project Rene without a subscription, without a core game purchase or energy mechanics.”

It is already obvious that The Sims 5/Project Rene will be a big step up from the Sims 4, especially with being able to share the experience with a friend in a new co-op version of the game coming with it as well where two people can decorate at once.