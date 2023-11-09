Super Mario Wonder: How To Win ‘Wriggler Race – Mountaineering’ Guide

Sometimes platforming isn't enough in Super Mario Wonder - sometimes you just have to go fast as your tiny plumber legs can go.

Each World in Super Mario Wonder is jam-packed with things to do. For the most part, these are standard levels filled to the brim with creativity and collectibles. Scattered around the place, however, are little side levels that have far less depth, but help break up the formula from time to time.

One such level type is the fast-paced ‘Wriggler Race’. These levels have you racing against the eponymous Wriggler, in a tooth-and-nail sprint to the finish line. Beat the Wriggler, and you get a Wonder Seed. Fail to get there in time or get taken out by one of the many obstacles, and you are going to have to try again.

Quirks Of Wriggler Races

Before we get into HOW to win a Wriggler Race, we need to go over the quirks. Firstly, these races are incredibly forgiving in terms of the time required to get the Wonder Seed – at least at first. This is because there seems to be a fair amount of rubberbanding going on behind the scenes.

In our first race, it took us a littlle over a minute to get to the end and the Wriggler was right on our tail. We won but decided to run the level again to see if we could do better. On our second attempt, we shaved 12 seconds off our time, and you better believe the Wriggler was still right behind us. You can still lose these races, but there is a lot of wiggle (wriggle) room involved – as far as we can tell at least.

Secondly, Badges and ‘easy’ characters can be used to make these races even easier. In fact, in World 1 there is a specific badge almost designed for this kind of level which we will go over in a bit.

How To Win The Wriggler Race In Super Mario Wonder

To win the Wriggler Race all you have to do is get to the finish line before the wriggler. It’s simple in concept and simple in execution. The trick is avoiding all the enemies that get in your way in addition to picking the best route through the level. As a general rule, we advise constantly dashing by pressing the ‘Y’ button and trying to stay on the upper portions of the level.

Don’t try to jump on enemies if you don’t have to. Hold ‘jump’ to jump higher and further, and don’t be afraid to ‘spin’ to extend your jumps. This will save you time in the long run and make you less prone to taking accidental damage.

We highly advise having some sort of powerup before the race starts. This will give you more leeway for when those inevitable mistakes start to crop up.

Jet Run Badge Method

If you have unlocked the Jet Run badge then you can get through this level even faster. You can cut 10-20 seconds of time off your lap if you have it, and you can learn how to unlock it, here.

The same general method applies, although the Jet Run badge does have its own quirks. Firstly, you run faster and you can’t stop or slow down as easily. Not only that but running off the edge of a platform will have Mario running in the air, allowing for an air-jump.

This method is both easier and harder. You will almost certainly score a better time and your odds of winning when reaching the end are far higher. However, due to the increased difficulty when it comes to controlling your character, you could find it harder to get to the end.

Nabbit Method

The final method is to play as Nabbit during this level. Nabbit is immune to enemies meaning you can just hold ‘Y’ and sprint through the whole level without having to worry about obstacles. If you are having trouble getting the Wonder Seed, this is a surefire way to win.

That’s all we have on Super Mario Wonder for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Mario content.