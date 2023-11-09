Super Mario Wonder: KO Arena – Pipe-Rock Rumble Guide

Super Mario Wonder has all kinds of levels for you to complete, but KO Arenas are one of the most interesting thanks to their combat focus.

Not all levels in Super Mario Wonder are traditional stages. Some are short minigames, others are challenges, and every now and then you get KP Arenas. Unlike a standard level, KO Arenas are entirely focused on combat as opposed to high-flying platforming. Not only that, you are timed.

This makes KO Arenas slightly harder if you are not as predisposed to violence in Mario games. Thankfully, there are ways to make these stages slightly easier, and in general, they are rather forgiving. In this guide, we will walk you through Pipe-Rock Rumble and reveal how to get all the Purple Coin collectibles.

Preparing For The Rumble Arena

When you boot up this level you will be taken into what ultimately amounts to a pre-rumble lobby. Here you can power up and stash things into your inventory. You have two options, Fire Flower or Elephant Fruit. Of the two, we ultimately chose to go with Fire Flower as this gives us a ranged option when dealing with enemies. However, the Elephant Fruit will allow you to break certain blocks, making it easier to traverse levels. Pick whichever you are most comfortable with.

Once you are fully equipped, head up the red pipe to start the Arena.

Goomba Room

Your first room is filled to the brim with Goombas. There are 15 in total and these are spread out on various platforms. Most of them are asleep, making dispatching them easy. However, some do move and can cause some bother if you get too cocky.

Once all 15 Goombas are defeated, the gate will open and the next room will become available.

Piranha Plant Room

The Piranha Plant room resembles a classic Mario Bros. stage from the arcades. Piranha Plants will drop from pipes above you and you have two ways to take them out. Either hit them with fireballs or slap them with your trunk.

If you have lost your powers, then you have one last trick up your sleeve. Like in classic Mario Bros., you can defeat enemies by hitting the blocks under the enemy. Simply jump up and bap your head against the underside of the block and BOOM, the enemy is defeated.

There are a total of 8 Piranha Plants to take out, and once you do, the gate will once again open granting you access to the final room.

Bulrush Room

The final room has 5 Bulrush on platforms above you. The trick here is to goad them into running into bottomless pits. This is very easy to do, just make sure you don’t accidentally fall into any pits yourself. If you have a Fire Flower, you can throw Fireballs at the Bulrush to defeat them, although it will take a fair few to take them out.

With all 5 Bulrush defeated you will be allowed to move onto the rewards chamber.

How To Get All 3 Purple Coins

When you get to the final room you will be graded based on how fast you completed the Arena. For every milestone hit, you will get a Purple Coin, with 3 in total being up for grabs. Here are the times required:

1 – 180 seconds

2 – 120 seconds

3 – 70 seconds

We managed to get all three Purple Coins on our first attempt with plenty of time to spare.

Once you have collected your coins, approach the chest on the far right to receive your Wonder Seed and leave the stage.

That’s all we have on Super Mario Wonder for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Mario content.