Genshin Impact: Sayu Ascension Guide

Despite being launched 2 years ago, Sayu remains the only Anemo Claymore character in Genshin Impact. As part of the Shuumatsuban, Sayu is a master ninja. Despite her apparent laziness, she’s actually mastered all ninjutsu techniques. Hopefully, you won’t have trouble coaxing her into your party.
Genshin Impact: Best Tartaglia Build | Genshin Impact: Tartaglia Talent Guide | Genshin Impact: Tartaglia Ascension Guide | Genshin Impact: Freminet Ascension Guide | Genshin Impact: Lyney Ascension Materials
Fortunately, all of Sayu’s Ascension Materials are easy to find. You should be able to farm around Yashiori Island without swapping locations. Specifically, you can stay around the Serpent’s Head and Musoujin Gorge areas.
Regional Specialty – Crystal Marrow
Sayu needs the Inazuman Specialty Crystal Marrow. This can be found on Yashiori Island and Tatarasuna, though it’s far more common on Yashiori Island. Currently, no shops sell Crystal Marrow, so you can only get it by collecting it.
Common Enemy Drop – Nectar Series
Nectar is dropped by Whopperflower enemies. These sneaky flowers can be found all over Teyvat and will either be Cryo, Electro, or Pyro. If you can’t find any bouncing around on the ground, look for the disguised Whopperflowers. They can be disguised as Sweet Flowers, Small Lamp Grass, or Mints. When you’re close enough to them, there should be a little speech bubble with “…” in it instead of a picture of the item. It also won’t sparkle.
Normal Boss Drop – Marionette Core
The Maguu Kenki drops the Marionette Core. It can be found on Yashiori Island around Serpent’s Head. It deals Physical, Anemo, and Cryo damage. So far, only Kaedehara Kazuha and Sayu use Marionette Cores for Ascension, so you shouldn’t have trouble managing your resources. Upon defeating the Maguu Kenki, you have a chance to receive Vayuda Turquoise, Shivada Jade, Lucky Dog, Instructor, Berserker, Gladiator’s Finale, and Wanderer’s Troupe.
Gem Series – Vayuda Turquoise
As an Anemo character, Sayu uses the Vayuda Turquoise gems for Ascension. Though the Maguu Kenki drops both Vayuda Turquoise and Shivada Jade, there’s a chance of not receiving Vayuda Turquoise. For faster results, you should swap between fighting the Maguu Kenki and another Anemo-exclusive boss. The Anemo Hypostasis, Setekh Wenut, and Icewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia bosses all drop Vayuda Turquoise.
Materials by Ascension Level
|Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40
|1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver
3 Crystal Marrow
3 Whopperflower Nectar
20,000 Mora
|Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50
|3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments
2 Marionette Core
10 Crystal Marrow
15 Whopperflower Nectar
40,000 Mora
|Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60
|6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments
4 Marionette Core
20 Crystal Marrow
12 Shimmering Nectar
60,000 Mora
|Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70
|3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks
8 Marionette Core
30 Crystal Marrow
18 Shimmering Nectar
80,000 Mora
|Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80
|6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks
12 Marionette Core
45 Crystal Marrow
12 Energy Nectar
100,000 Mora
|Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90
|6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone
20 Marionette Core
60 Crystal Marrow
24 Energy Nectar
120,000 Mora
|Full Ascension Totals
|1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver
9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments
9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks
6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones
46 Marionette Core
168 Crystal Marrow
18 Whopperflower Nectar
30 Shimmering Nectar
36 Energy Nectar
420,000 Mora