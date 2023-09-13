Genshin Impact: Sayu Ascension Guide

Sayu has appeared on six limited event banners since her introduction. She is the only Anemo Claymore character in Genshin Impact.

Despite being launched 2 years ago, Sayu remains the only Anemo Claymore character in Genshin Impact. As part of the Shuumatsuban, Sayu is a master ninja. Despite her apparent laziness, she’s actually mastered all ninjutsu techniques. Hopefully, you won’t have trouble coaxing her into your party.

Fortunately, all of Sayu’s Ascension Materials are easy to find. You should be able to farm around Yashiori Island without swapping locations. Specifically, you can stay around the Serpent’s Head and Musoujin Gorge areas.

Regional Specialty – Crystal Marrow

Sayu needs the Inazuman Specialty Crystal Marrow. This can be found on Yashiori Island and Tatarasuna, though it’s far more common on Yashiori Island. Currently, no shops sell Crystal Marrow, so you can only get it by collecting it.

Common Enemy Drop – Nectar Series

Nectar is dropped by Whopperflower enemies. These sneaky flowers can be found all over Teyvat and will either be Cryo, Electro, or Pyro. If you can’t find any bouncing around on the ground, look for the disguised Whopperflowers. They can be disguised as Sweet Flowers, Small Lamp Grass, or Mints. When you’re close enough to them, there should be a little speech bubble with “…” in it instead of a picture of the item. It also won’t sparkle.

Normal Boss Drop – Marionette Core

The Maguu Kenki drops the Marionette Core. It can be found on Yashiori Island around Serpent’s Head. It deals Physical, Anemo, and Cryo damage. So far, only Kaedehara Kazuha and Sayu use Marionette Cores for Ascension, so you shouldn’t have trouble managing your resources. Upon defeating the Maguu Kenki, you have a chance to receive Vayuda Turquoise, Shivada Jade, Lucky Dog, Instructor, Berserker, Gladiator’s Finale, and Wanderer’s Troupe.

Gem Series – Vayuda Turquoise

As an Anemo character, Sayu uses the Vayuda Turquoise gems for Ascension. Though the Maguu Kenki drops both Vayuda Turquoise and Shivada Jade, there’s a chance of not receiving Vayuda Turquoise. For faster results, you should swap between fighting the Maguu Kenki and another Anemo-exclusive boss. The Anemo Hypostasis, Setekh Wenut, and Icewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia bosses all drop Vayuda Turquoise.

Materials by Ascension Level