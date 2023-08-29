Genshin Impact: Lyney Ascension Materials

Lyney needs a mix of old and new materials for his full Ascension. Overall, you can find most of his materials in the southern half of Fontaine.

As the first 5-Star Fontaine character introduced in Genshin Impact, Lyney needs Ascension materials solely from Fontaine. Lyney doesn’t need anything found underwater, so you don’t need to use the diving mechanic or explore two floors of caves.

For the most part, you can stay in the southern part of Fontaine close to the Sumeru border. Unless you want to fully explore while collecting materials, you shouldn’t have to use the Aquabus to get around. Instead, summon the Waverider and stay around the Emperor of Fire and Iron’s area.

Regional Specialty – Rainbow Rose

Currently, Lyney is the only character who uses the Rainbow Rose for Ascension. This includes Weapons too, no Weapon uses the Rainbow Rose for Ascension. This might make it easier to ascend Lyney since nothing else will compete for the Rainbow Rose, but this is balanced by the fact that no shops currently sell the Rainbow Rose.

Fortunately, this isn’t another Scarab situation. The Rainbow Rose is relatively easy to farm, appearing throughout Fontaine. However, they’re most concentrated in the Court of Fontaine area, specifically in the northwest mountains overlooking the Court and the northeast following the Aquabus route.

For the most efficient farming, make sure to equip the Seed Dispensary when you harvest Rainbow Roses. This will give you both the Rainbow Rose and its seeds. You can plant the seeds using the Luxuriant Glebe plot in your Serenitea Pot. Each rose takes a little under 3 days to grow – 2 days and 22 hours to be exact. You can garden up to eight flowers at a time if you have both Luxuriant Glebe plots.

Common Enemy Drop – Insignia Series

You should have a backlog of these in your bag since all Fatui enemies drop Insignias. Fatui enemies appear as early as Mondstadt and are present in every region of Teyvat. Focus on the Cicin Mages and Pyro Agents because you will need the secondary materials from those enemies for other characters and weapons. There truly is no such thing as too many Sacrificial Knives.

Normal Boss Drop – Emperor’s Resolution

The Version 4.0 Fontaine update added two new normal bosses: Emperor of Fire and Iron and Icewind Suite. Lyney needs the Emperor’s Resolution, dropped by the Emperor of Fire and Iron. This boss is located in the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi in the Belleau Region of Fontaine.

Gem Series – Agnidus Agate

Thankfully, the Emperor of Fire and Iron only drops Agnidus Agate gems, so you don’t need to travel between bosses like for some characters. But if you get bored of fighting the same boss over and over, the Pyro Hypostasis and the Pyro Regisvine also only drop Agnidus Agate.

Materials by Ascension Level