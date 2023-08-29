Starfield Patch 1 Details Have Been Revealed

Bethesda has apparently put the work in for Steam Deck and ROG Ally compatibility.

We have some new insider information on the details of Starfield’s first patch.

We got the information on the patch notes from Insider Gaming, who is keeping their sources anonymous. These do not like they will be a day one patch, but instead, a patch readied for Early Access, which hits on September 1, 2023.

Insider Gaming also noted that Bethesda added the ability to bring up a virtual keyboard, solely for the Steam Deck. They claim that the document where they sourced this information also shared this information:

“Starfield will run on both the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally with the correct drivers, but the hardware below the recommended minimum specs and performance may suffer.”

It’s an interesting note, in so far as both the Steam Deck and ROG Ally run on AMD based CPUs. Bethesda was the subject of much criticism when they revealed that they had partnered with AMD for Starfield on PC. However, it’s possible that one of the consequences of that decision was that they could work on this compatibility with these handheld gaming devices.

You can read the full patch notes below:

Starfield Early Access Patch Details

Performance and Stability Fixes

Improved stability related to suspending and resuming the game. (Xbox Series X/S)

Fixed rare crash that could occur when viewing the credits after completing the game.

Fixed crash that could appear when repeatedly loading some saves inside of ships.

Various stability and performance improvements.

Visual Fixes

Fixed an issue where sometimes hair would not appear on characters.

Improved distant object appearance when transitioning to the surface of a planet.

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused face animations to move abruptly.

Fixed an issue where rarely in certain views white flashing boxes could appear in the Handscanner.

Fixed an issue that would cause an undesirable texture blend near the coastline.

Fixed an issue that would cause textures to degrade unnecessarily. (Xbox Series S)

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Companions to float in the air.

Fixed an issue that could cause some ship modules to become misaligned.

Fixed some issues that would prevent touch-down points from turning red in Ship Builder.

Fixed an issue that could cause the player to appear incorrectly when equipping items.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Isolation skill from behaving as intended.

Adjusted the distance the player is able to access and store cargo in their ship.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause a long delay on the Press any button screen.

Quest Fixes

Fixed rare issue that could cause ship patrols not to appear for “First to Fight, First to Die.”

Addressed a rare issue where the Contraband scan would not occur potentially preventing landing at New Atlantis.

Fixed an unlikely issue that could prevent landing at New Atlantis during “Deep Cover.”

Fixed an issue that could prevent Heat Leeches from counting as killed after completing “A Legacy Forged.”

Fixed how a location would appear near a hidden Earth landmark.

Fixed a rare issue that could potentially trap the player in The Facility.

Addressed an infrequent issue where a Spacer Ship didn’t correctly appear for a radiant quest.

Fixed an unlikely issue that could appear during “Revelation” depending on how the player interacted with the Emissary.

Addressed an issue with the Deimos Slim bottom ship module that is used on the Razorleaf.

Fixed rare issue that could prevent companions from accompanying the player after “No Sudden Moves”.

Addressed a rare issue that could impact “Power from Beyond.”

Starfield will be releasing on September 6, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S and Windows via Steam. It will also be Day One on Game Pass.