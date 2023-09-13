Bethesda Officially Confirms Starfield Mod Support Alongside Updates

Starfield was easily one of the most anticipated video games released this year. Bethesda’s latest RPG is now available for those on PC or Xbox Series X/S platforms. So now that fans have been enjoying the game for a while, Bethesda is bringing out the first hotfix for the title with promises of more extensive updates planned. Meanwhile, it’s also once again confirmed that mod support will arrive in Starfield. But don’t expect it to be available anytime this year. Instead, you can expect mods to land sometime in 2024.

Today, on the official Bethesda website, the development team offered a new post showcasing that updates are in the works. The development team first started out by thanking fans for playing the game and continued to urge fans to send in their feedback. With Bethesda planning to support this game for years to come, all feedback is welcomed. Some requests might not be fulfilled immediately, but they want to assure fans that they are reading feedback and making notes to make adjustments to the game. For instance, one area that the developers made a note of for a future update is maps.

Maps were a big issue with fans, and Bethesda is looking to fix this issue by providing an update to deliver a map system for cities. However, that’s not the hotfix that was released. Instead, the first small hotfix is just targeting some top issues fans had, along with some quality-of-life features. This includes controls for brightness and contrast, even a button to allow players to eat food. According to the Bethesda post, here’s the complete breakdown of what’s been included in the first hotfix.

Starfield Hotfix

Brightness and Contrast controls

HDR Calibration Menu

FOV Slider

Nvidia DLSS Support (PC)

32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)

Eat button for food!

Meanwhile, we already knew that mod support was coming. It’s been stated in the past, but in the recent Bethesda post, the development team is once again confirming a built-in mod support system is coming for Starfield across all supported platforms. This would work much like how Bethesda offered mod support on games like Skyrim and Fallout 4. Unfortunately, the mod support is not set to launch until early 2024. However, the development team has noticed mods have already been picked up on the PC community, and once again, feedback on what modders might like to see for official support is welcomed.

Again, Starfield is available right now to enjoy. If you have yet to try the game out, you can do so now on the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, since this is a first-party Microsoft studio release, Starfield is available through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. If you want more insight into the game and our overall impressions, then you can view our Before You Buy video coverage of the game below.