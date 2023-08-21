Quake 2 Remastered: Modders Already Nerfing Berserkers

Quake 2 Remastered brought Quake 2 to households everywhere for the first time in over 20 years. As a game, it has held up remarkably. As a monolithic entity that shows the industry how remasters should be done (looking at your, Rockstar), it stands alone. Nightdive are masters of their craft, and they have provided what could be their magnum opus.

All of that being said, Quake 2 Remastered did make some interesting changes and tweaked the balance somewhat. AI has been enhanced, enemies have new animations, and everything is a little bit harder. The biggest change, however, is to the once-useless Berserker enemies. This change hasn’t sat well with every Quake 2 veteran, and people have already started to make their own tweaks.

More Quake 2 content:

Next Quake | Quake/Doom Mashup | Quake 2 Remaster Has Dropped | Quake 4 Re-Release | Quake 2 Remastered System Requirements | Is Quake 2 On Game Pass? | Does Quake 2 Remastered Have Cross-Play/Cross-Progression? |

How Berserkers Have Changed In Quake 2 Remastered

Berserkers in Quake 2 Remastered are easily one of the most threatening enemies in the game. This is because they’ve been given a whole host of new stuff to turn them from wet farts in a hurricane to a hurricane made from disturbingly wet farts.

Firstly, these guys can move, and move fast. Whilst we might be imagining this, it feels like Berserkers have had a speed buff, meaning they close the distance quickly, and when they get there, you are not going to like it.

This is because of the second change, their animations. Unfinished animations from the original release have been finished by Nightdive and implemented. This gives the Berserkers more attacks, we these seem to come out faster overall. When a Berserker gets to you, they are going to do a lot of damage, very quickly.

Speed aside, they are way more likely to get to you as well. Berserkers can now dodge projectiles, meaning trying to pick them off with rockets is a losing battle. This forces you to use some of your more powerful ranged weapons, like the Railgun, or let them get close so you can use your Super Shotgun.

Not that you will have much choice because of the final change. Berserker can now leap across the map and deliver a devastating AOE splash attack that knocks you back. This can kill you very easily on more hazardous maps, but more importantly, this almost guarantees Berserkers are going to get in your face.

What The Mod Does

Simply put, the mod removes the biggest buff to Berserkers, their jump. This drastically reduces their damage potential and overall threat. Is this a bad thing? Not necessarily. It reverts them to a more faithful version of themselves, even if that version is pretty darn naff.

Not only that, it buffs the Railgun since that got nerfed in the remaster. Basically, if you want a more authentic Quake 2 experience whilst keeping all of the quality of life and graphical benefits of the remaster, this is the mod for you.

You can download the mod here and test it out for yourself.

That’s all we have on Quake 2 Remastered for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Quake content.