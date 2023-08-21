Rumor: Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Release Date Leaked Early

After four years of waiting and nearly 20 years since the last game, fans are definitely lining up for this one.

It’s possible that the release date of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was leaked a few weeks prior to its official reveal.

Vampire: The Masquerade IP holder World of Darkness revealed on Twitter that they are planning a major reveal for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 at this year’s PAX West, scheduled at September 1-4, 2023.

Following this reveal, Twitter account Gamer&Trader revealed that the game’s release date may have already unintentionally leaked.

While Paradox Interactive is the publisher, Plaion will be distributor for some regions. Now, the name may not be familiar, but don’t be fooled. Plaion was formerly known as Koch Media, and is one of many companies under the Embracer Group umbrella.

Plaion themselves run Deep Silver, as well as other labels like Prime Matter, and Ravenscourt. They also have a non-video game related film distribution business, under the name Plaion Pictures.

Plaion has their own online store, and it was there that they, probably unintentionally, posted the release date early. And that date, is October 27, 2023.

If true, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is jumping into a very very loaded month for video games. Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are only two of the many high profile releases that will fight with Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 for shelf space.

But maybe that choice isn’t so bad for Paradox Interactive. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 had once been a much more highly sought after title, but multiple delays, and rumors of development troubles, seem to have lowered the game’s profile.

While the allotted schedule is challenging, Paradox and World of Darkness can’t afford to keep fans waiting any longer for a release. That October release date, if true, will be quite fitting, as a perfect Halloween game just in time for the occasion. On top of that, even if it is only one more title added to the pile, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 could benefit from the momentum of being one of the many titles that made 2023 one of the best years in video games.

Vampire: The Masquerade fans will definitely be happy to see that a sequel got completed and released at all. This will also be the first game in the franchise that will be playable on console, after a twenty year wait. There is a decent chance that this sequel will do much better at launch than its influential original.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.