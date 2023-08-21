Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Will Run At 60 FPS On Latest Generation Platforms

During The Game Awards last year, fans were surprised to see FromSoftware return to the Armored Core franchise. It’s been ages since we last received a new installment, so fans of the franchise were certainly interested in the new installment. Likewise, with as much praise as FromSoftware has received over recent years, a massive fanbase will likely start the series for the first time ever with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. So if you’re planning to pick this game up, we have a new breakdown of how the game will handle depending on the platform you’re playing on.

On the Bandai Namco website, you’ll be able to see the different resolutions, framerates, and other notable aspects of the game for each of the platforms it’s released on. So whether you’re playing the upcoming installment to the Armored Core franchise on last-generation platforms to more modern hardware, here’s what you’ll be able to expect from the game.

Meanwhile, if you’re playing on the PC platforms, system requirements are already available for the game. Below, you’ll be able to view the system requirements listed on the official Steam page for the game. Of course, if you want ray tracing on, then you might also need to ensure your system can handle it. Fortunately, there’s an even some insights to ray tracing system requirements broken down right here. But of course, with any PC game release, there could be some bugs or optimization issues FromSoftware will need to work out.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon System Requirements

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K | Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 | Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590, 8GB or Intel Arc A750, 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

Recently, FromSoftware had another showcase highlighting their upcoming Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon video game. During the showcase, we got a look at an early gameplay mission along with PvP. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon follows a new storyline centered around corporations attempting to acquire a new energy source called Coral. However, wars today are fought through massive mechs. You’ll step into a mercery Armored Core pilot and enter a new war over this precious energy source.

Currently, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is set to launch later this week. Players can expect the game to be available on August 24, 2023. When the game does release, players will be able to pick up a copy for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for the video game in the video we have embedded below.