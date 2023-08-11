Pokemon Go: All Great League Greatness Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

To celebrate the Pokemon Go World Championship, players around the globe have the chance to complete exclusive Great League Greatness Timed Research Tasks and earn an array of rewards along the way.
To get access to the Great League Greatness event, all you have to do is tune into the Pokemon Go World Championship Twitch stream on August 11-12. By tuning in for at least 30 minutes, you’ll get a code that will allow you to play through the Timed Research Tasks.
All Pokemon Go Great League Greatness Timed Research Tasks and Rewards
Depending on the direction you decide to go, you’ll earn slightly different rewards.
Step 1
- Catch 1 Pokemon: 500 Stardust
- Catch 2 Pokemon: 500 Stardust
- Catch 3 Pokemon: 500 Stardust
Rewards: 1 Star Piece and 1 Charged TM.
Choose Skarmory Step 2
- Use a Charged TM: A Skarmory Encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 Times: A Vigoroth Encounter
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: A Swampert Encounter
Rewards: 10 Skarmory Candy, 10 Slakoth Candy, and 10 Mudkip Candy.
Choose Skarmory Step 3
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League: 500 Stardust
- Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League: 1,000 Stardust
- Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League: 5,000 Stardust
Rewards: 1 Premium Raid Pass.
Choose Trevenant Step 2
- Use a Charged TM: A Trevenant Encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 Times: A Noctowl Encounter
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: A Lanturn Encounter
Rewards: 10 Phantump Candy, 10 Hoothoot Candy, and 10 Chinchou Candy.
Choose Trevenant Step 3
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League: 500 Stardust
- Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League: 1,000 Stardust
- Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League: 5,000 Stardust
Rewards: 1 Premium Raid Pass.
Choose Azumarill Step 2
- Use a Charged TM: An Azumarill Encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 Times: An Umbreon Encounter
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: A Mandibuzz Encounter
Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 10 Eevee Candy, and 10 Vullaby Candy.
Choose Azumarill Step 3
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League: 500 Stardust
- Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League: 1,000 Stardust
- Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League: 5,000 Stardust
Rewards: 1 Premium Raid Pass.
That’s everything Trainers need to know about how to participate in the Pokemon Go Great League Greatness Timed Research Tasks and all the goodies available to collect along the way.