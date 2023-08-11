Pokemon Go: All Great League Greatness Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

To celebrate the Pokemon Go World Championship, players around the globe have the chance to complete exclusive Great League Greatness Timed Research Tasks and earn an array of rewards along the way.

To get access to the Great League Greatness event, all you have to do is tune into the Pokemon Go World Championship Twitch stream on August 11-12. By tuning in for at least 30 minutes, you’ll get a code that will allow you to play through the Timed Research Tasks.

All Pokemon Go Great League Greatness Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Depending on the direction you decide to go, you’ll earn slightly different rewards.

Step 1

Catch 1 Pokemon: 500 Stardust

500 Stardust Catch 2 Pokemon: 500 Stardust

500 Stardust Catch 3 Pokemon: 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Star Piece and 1 Charged TM.

Choose Skarmory Step 2

Use a Charged TM: A Skarmory Encounter

A Skarmory Encounter Power up Pokemon 10 Times: A Vigoroth Encounter

A Vigoroth Encounter Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: A Swampert Encounter

Rewards: 10 Skarmory Candy, 10 Slakoth Candy, and 10 Mudkip Candy.

Choose Skarmory Step 3

Battle another Trainer in the Great League: 500 Stardust

500 Stardust Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League: 1,000 Stardust

1,000 Stardust Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League: 5,000 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Premium Raid Pass.

Choose Trevenant Step 2

Use a Charged TM: A Trevenant Encounter

A Trevenant Encounter Power up Pokemon 10 Times: A Noctowl Encounter

A Noctowl Encounter Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: A Lanturn Encounter

Rewards: 10 Phantump Candy, 10 Hoothoot Candy, and 10 Chinchou Candy.

Choose Trevenant Step 3

Battle another Trainer in the Great League: 500 Stardust

500 Stardust Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League: 1,000 Stardust

1,000 Stardust Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League: 5,000 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Premium Raid Pass.

Choose Azumarill Step 2

Use a Charged TM: An Azumarill Encounter

An Azumarill Encounter Power up Pokemon 10 Times: An Umbreon Encounter

An Umbreon Encounter Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: A Mandibuzz Encounter

Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 10 Eevee Candy, and 10 Vullaby Candy.

Choose Azumarill Step 3

Battle another Trainer in the Great League: 500 Stardust

500 Stardust Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League: 1,000 Stardust

1,000 Stardust Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League: 5,000 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Premium Raid Pass.

That’s everything Trainers need to know about how to participate in the Pokemon Go Great League Greatness Timed Research Tasks and all the goodies available to collect along the way.