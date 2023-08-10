Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Craft Masterwork Weapons

Some of the first upgraded weapons you can acquire in Baldur’s Gate 3 are the Masterwork Weapons — special weapons you’ll have to craft yourself at a Blacksmith Forge. The Blacksmith is located in the abandoned Blighted Village, and to properly create the weapons, you’ll need to wait until you can explore the Underdark. Reaching the Underdark is tough enough. Below, we’ll explain how the crafting process works, where to begin the quest, and where to find the main ingredient: Sussur Bark.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 guides:

Beginner Guide | All Origin Companions | Should You Use Tadpoles? | Recruit Minthara | Romance Karlach | Infernal Iron Locations | Best Magic Items In Act 1 | Owlbear Companion | Craft Healing Potions | Perfect Pickpocket Guide | Oathbreaker Paladin Subclass | How To Cure Gale | How To Rescue Halsin | Kill The Goblin Camp Leaders | Assassin & Gloomstalker Tips | Defiled Temple Puzzle | Auntie Ethel Guide | Underdark Entrances

How To Craft Masterwork Weapons

Located in the Blighted Village, enter the doors on the lower level of the large building with the calcified spiderweb through the broken floor. In the basement, you’ll find a Blacksmith workshop — open the chest in the corner. Lockpick the chest with a (DC: 10) Sleight of Hand check. Read the note inside the chest to begin the Finish the masterwork weapon quest. You’ll find a weapon blueprint explaining the recipe.

To craft a Masterwork Weapon you’ll need to combine Sussur Bark and a standard weapon.

Master Work Weapons: At the forge, activate the fire then use the billows to heat up the fire. Using the Sussur Bark will turn the fire of the forge blue. Add the Sussur Tree Bark to the empty slot then press Combine. Once the fire is blue, add one of the following weapons to create a Masterwork.

Sussur Dagger : Rare Dagger. Silences targets on hit. Weapon Enchantment +1.

: Rare Dagger. Silences targets on hit. Weapon Enchantment +1. Sussur Sickle : Rare Sickle. Silences targets on hit. Weapon Enchantment +1.

: Rare Sickle. Silences targets on hit. Weapon Enchantment +1. Sussur Greatsword: Rare Greatsword. Silences targets on hit. Weapon Enchantment +1.

Add the items to the slots on the Forge Menu to create one of the three Masterwork Weapons. This will complete the quest.

Where To Find Sussur Bark

Sussur Bark is located in the Act 1 Underdark — you’ll need to reach the Underdark Sussur Tree on the map. You can access the Underdark from the Goblin Camp -> Shattered Sanctuary -> Defiled Temple, through the Wuakeen Rest -> Zhentarim Basement behind an illusory wall in the cave. Or, by using Feather Fall and dropping down the giant green-hued hole in the Blighted Village -> Whispering Depths.

To find Sussur Bark, travel to the west of the Underdark and find the Underdark – Beach. From there, you’ll be able to find the Sussur Bark nearby.

Sussur Bark Location : Find the Underdark – Beach in the west, then travel northwest to find the Dread Hollow . The area is guarded by two Hook Horrors and a wizard named Filro the Forgotten .

: Find the Underdark – Beach in the west, then travel northwest to find the . The area is guarded by two and a wizard named . Past Filro’s hut, you’ll find the Sussur Tree waypoint. It is guarded by many more Hook Horrors .

waypoint. It is guarded by many more . Climb the roots to reach the main tree in the center of the chasm. Press [Alt] to view where the actual Sussur Tree Bark is located on the tree itself.

Take the Sussur Tree Bark and you’ll be able to craft one of three Sussur Bark weapons.