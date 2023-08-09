Detective Pikachu Returns Pre-Orders Get Very Special Items In Japan

It used to be that video games never came with anything outside the game, the instruction manual, and select other things depending on what you bought. True, there were the occasion bundles that put the games together with a console, but the point of the purchase was to get the video game and nothing else. However, as time went on, stores and services started competing to get people to buy their version of the game, hence starting the “pre-order bonus” era that continues to this day. For example, Detective Pikachu Returns has a fantastic set of pre-order bonuses. That is, if you live in Japan.

As noted by ComicBook.com, the Pokemon Center website for Japan reveals that if you pre-order Detective Pikachu Returns on their site, you’ll get a special Pokemon Trading Card Game card and a special Detective Pikachu figurine.

The card in question reflects how Detective Pikachu can ride a Growlithe around so that the latter can sniff for clues on a case. The figurine may only be a few inches tall, but it nails the look of Detective Pikachu, outside of not having the coffee mug.

It’s not impossible to think that this duo could come to the West, but it’s also just as plausible that the West will have its own unique rewards to give those who pre-order the game. That being said, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.

As for the game itself, the sequel to the Nintendo 3DS title more-or-less picks up where the original left off. Tim Goodman and the mysterious Detective Pikachu are still in Rime City doing their thing when a series of events forces them to solve a mystery that encapsulates the whole thing.

You’ll use Tim’s and Detective Pikachu’s abilities and skills to determine the cause of certain events in Rime City. When you need a hand, other Pokemon, such as Growlithe, will come to your aid and help you get to where you need to go or find what you need to solve the case.

One of the benefits of this game is that multiple new generations of Pokemon have come out since the 3DS title, which means you’ll have plenty of familiar faces to see in a new light.

Plus, there’s also the mystery of Tim’s dad that needs to be solved, which many hope is a bit different from the movie adaptation. The game arrives on October 6th on Nintendo Switch. You can watch the newest trailer below: