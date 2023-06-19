Diablo 4: Best Nightmare Dungeons To Farm

Complete a Nightmare Dungeon to upgrade Glyphs.

The best Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4 will get you a truly absurd amount of EXP. If you’re aiming to reach Level 100 before your friends, completing Nightmare Dungeons is about to be the most efficient method for doing just that — no more repeating the same dungeon endlessly.

Nightmare Dungeons are an endgame activity that unlocks after completing the story. By collecting rare Sigils you’ll be able to unlock one Nightmare Dungeon at a time. Nightmare Dungeons are enhanced Dungeons that are tougher than the standard version — and the more you complete, the tougher they become. Nightmare Dungeons aren’t the best way to fill out your build, but they are a great way to gain levels. While playing solo at about Level 50~, you’ll earn about a level for each completion. That’s four Paragon Points, and some of these dungeons can be completed in just a handful of minutes.

Learn all about Nightmare Dungeons — how to unlock them, which you’ll want to do first, and how to upgrade them so they give you bigger rewards.

How To Unlock Nightmare Dungeons

Activate a Sigil to unlock the corresponding Nightmare Dungeon on the map.

Nightmare Dungeons are now the best way to earn EXP and level up faster in Diablo 4. Ditch running regular dungeons — Nightmare Dungeons are what you want to aim for. Nightmare Dungeons can still be completed quickly and farmed for big rewards. The trick is getting the NMD (Nightmare Dungeon) you want to run.

How To Unlock Nightmare Dungeons : In World Tier 3, Nightmare Sigils will randomly drop after completing dungeons, world events, world bosses and more. Sigils are one-time-use key items that allow you to enter a harder version of a regular dungeon called a Nightmare Dungeon .

: In World Tier 3, will randomly drop after completing dungeons, world events, world bosses and more. Sigils are key items that allow you to enter a harder version of a regular dungeon called a . After finding a Sigil, go to the Consumables Tab in your inventory and use the Sigil to begin a Nightmare Dungeon. Only one Nightmare Dungeon can be active at a time.

To farm Nightmare Dungeons, you can play solo or with a team. Teams are more efficient, but all dungeons can be completed with a good build. Some dungeons are more difficult than others — make sure your build is up to the task before attempting to rapidly sprint through Nightmare Dungeons.

NOTE: XP is capped at +3 Levels — there’s no reason to increase World Tier too high when farming for EXP or Glyph EXP.

Best Nightmare Dungeons To Farm

Because Nightmare Dungeons are randomly dropped, these are the dungeons you’ll actually want to run — other dungeons take more time, are more difficult, or just aren’t populated with enough enemies.

Because Nightmare Dungeon drops are totally random, I recommend completing every Nightmare Dungeon you have unlocked with Nightmare Sigils — you’re basically guaranteed to find another Nightmare Sigil while completing a Nightmare Dungeon.

Aldurwood : Scosglen [3-4 Minutes]

: Scosglen [3-4 Minutes] Quick and straightforward dungeon. Slay Beasts and face off against a Werewolf boss in two short objectives. Very quick and easy to complete, even solo.

Champion’s Demise : Dry Steppes [6-7 Minutes]

: Dry Steppes [6-7 Minutes] Very simple dungeon with multiple directions to clear. Many Elites and high density of Demonic enemies.

Guulrahn Canals : Dry Steppes [4-5 Minutes]

: Dry Steppes [4-5 Minutes] Another simple dungeon. The large starting area is one big circle full of enemies to clear. Wipe out the combination of Undead and Beast enemies, then destroy two constructions. Watch out for Poison Spiders.

Crusader’s Cathedral : Kehjistan [3~ Minutes]

: Kehjistan [3~ Minutes] Filled with Human and Undead enemies, the Cathedral requires you to hunt down keys and fight a Tomb Lord boss. Not the best dungeon for EXP farming but very efficient.

Blind Burrows : Hawezar [3-4 Minutes]

: Hawezar [3-4 Minutes] Dense spider dungeon with incredibly simple objectives. Wipe out everything and the boss to complete. One of the best dungeons for any type of run in the game.

Raethwind Wilds : Scosglen [3-4 Minutes]

: Scosglen [3-4 Minutes] Large groups of Human bandits to slay in a dense area. Helps to have a team to quickly slay the vast group of enemies in both sections of the map.

How To Increase Nightmare Dungeon Tiers

Complete Nightmare Dungeons to get enhanced higher-tier Sigils.

Nightmare Dungeons slowly increase in difficulty. These are called Tiers — you’ll start with Tier 1 Nightmare Dungeons and slowly increase Tiers, ramping up the difficulty as you complete more dungeons.

Increasing NMD Tiers: To unlock higher tier Nightmare Dungeons, all you have to do is continue to complete Nightmare Dungeons. As you complete Tier 1 NMDs, you’ll begin to unlock Tier 2 NMDs. Complete lots of Tier 2 NMDs to unlock Tier 3, etc.

We don’t know the exact number of Nightmare Dungeons you need to complete, so just keep doing them until the next tier drops. You’ll see what the Nightmare Dungeon Tier is on the info for the Nightmare Sigil.