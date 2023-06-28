23 Best PS4 RPG Shooter Games You Can’t Afford To Miss

A great RPG can come in many shapes and sizes, with each iteration of the genre offering its own unique take on mechanics and overall presentation. For instance, RPG shooter games offer a chaotic gameplay formula that many fans seem to love. With that in mind, here are our picks for the best RPG shooter titles available on the PS4.

#23 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: March 25, 2022

Are you ready for a fantastical adventure that can only be guided by one of the most epic ladies around? If you’re up for it, jump into Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands!

This spinoff of the beloved Gearbox franchise will take you to a more “mystical” realm than you’re used to and grant you freedom unparallel for the series! You won’t simply choose a character in this game and run with it. Instead, you’ll get to build them to be what you want them to be!

Mix and match. Give them different skills, abilities, and weapons. The choice is yours! Just ensure that they’re ready for whatever Tiny Tina throws at them!

#22 Warframe

Warframe is a title that has been out for a while, but playing it on the PS4 guarantees the best graphical experience. In the game, you’ll play as a soldier that is given a suit of incredible power known as a Warframe. With over 40 different kinds of Warframes to choose from, each featuring different capabilities, players will need to choose the best one for the mission at hand.

That mission, as told you to by the mysterious Lotus, is to travel across a vast system of planets and fight off warring factions that are trying to destroy everything.

You don’t have to fight alone. Team up with your friends and take out the baddies!

#21 Outriders

If you’re up for playing Outriders, you’ll be in for a fast-paced RPG shooter experience that transports you to a dying world. When a mysterious signal catches your interest, you’ll journey across the world either by yourself or with two others in order to figure out where the message came from and what it might mean for the world at large.

Players will have the freedom to choose from four different classes, each with a skill tree that will help to improve their character’s abilities. The title is filled with threats, including those who want to find the signal for their own ends. See if you can survive life in this action-packed world.

#20 Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 is what you’d expect from the beloved Ubisoft franchise–an open-world RPG shooter set in a land ruled by an evil dictator. The fifth entry in the series is set in the USA, featuring landscapes that some of you may potentially recognize if you’re ever traveled around the northern part of the country.

Far Cry 5’s most interesting feature is its sandbox approach to open-world design, in which players are able to tackle specific missions in any order.

#19 Far Cry 6

Ubisoft sure knows how to create a fun sandbox RPG shooter. The sixth entry in the series, Far Cry 6 features an excellent performance by Giancarlo Esposito as the main villain, Antón Castillo. The game retains the core gameplay loop that was established way back in Far Cry 3, and although it may be repetitive to some people, it’s still another excellent entry in one of Ubisoft’s flagship franchises.

#18 Elex 2

Elex 2 is, admittedly, filled with various gameplay issues, such as bugs and clunky gameplay mechanics. However, underneath all of that nonsense is an addictive RPG shooter that allows you to traverse an interesting open world on the Planet of Magalan. It boasts a deep narrative in which certain decisions will impact others’ reactions to your character.

Elex 2 has received notable positivity towards its open world and story, so it’s worth checking out if you’re interested in those specific areas. You’ll learn to ignore the bugs after a while.

#17 Fallout 76

At launch, Fallout 76 was a complete mess, but the team at Bethesda Game Studios have been able to turn it around to some extent. The game boasts one of the friendliest online communities, where players share loot with newcomers and tend to help them out if they’re struggling.

Since the Wastelanders update in 2018, the game has been able to return to its RPG roots, offering more proper interactions with NPCs like its predecessors. If you’re interested in playing an online shooter RPG with some heart, Fallout 76 may be worth your time.

#16 Rage 2

Rage 2 is by no means perfect – it has a lot of issues, but if you enjoy the Mad Max style of world design, you might want to give this one a shot. Rage 2 features a bizarre story set in a post-apocalyptic world, with a heavy emphasis on experimental gameplay.

You can customize the main character, Walker, with various skills and equipment to accommodate your own play style. Rage 2 is great for those looking for simple, chaotic fun in an open-world environment.

#15 Ghost Recon Wildlands

Ghost Recon Wildlands received mixed reviews upon its release in 2016. For many people, it was a significant departure from what had put the series on the map in the first place. With that being said, Ghost Recon Wildlands is still a blast to play with friends, especially on the harder difficulty modes. You’ll need to ensure that you’re being strategic when approaching enemies, which becomes more of a challenge when you’re coordinating with buddies.

#14 Remnant: From the Ashes

Remnant: From the Ashes is a game best played cooperatively as you progress through its interesting main story. The game takes place on a post-apocalyptic Earth that has been completely left in ruins by an interdimensional entity called The Root. It’s an interesting take on a setting that has been showcased many times before and offers a fun gameplay loop with interesting action-RPG elements.

#13 Metro Exodus

It seems like the post-apocalyptic genre is a constant presence on this list and Metro Exodus is no exception. Exodus was released in early 2019 on all major platforms to positive reception from critics, being hailed as a worthy successor to the previous two games, Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light. Throughout your journey, you’ll be utilizing stealth to hide from a variety of mutated and humanoid enemies, in addition to exploring both linear and open-world environments.

#12 The Ascent

The Ascent is a game that might have slipped past your radar, initially released exclusively on PC and Xbox platforms. It arrived on PS4 and PS5 in March 2022, with a collector’s edition on the way in September.

In this cyberpunk-themed action RPG shooter, you explore a futuristic world plagued by corruption, and it’s up to the player to stop various factions from taking control over the city’s general population. The game can be played co-operatively with up to four players and supports online and local play.

#11 Destiny 2

Destiny 2 launched in 2017 to mixed reception from the community, as it abandoned a lot of ideas from its predecessor and failed to encourage its player base to continue playing. However, since going free-to-play (in some respects), Destiny 2 has become a much better game, offering an addictive online looter shooter that is still worth playing in 2022. It may seem intimidating at first, but Destiny 2 is great fun, especially with a full-fire team.

#10 Fallout 4

Although Fallout 4 was a weaker entry in the series when compared to Fallout 3 & Fallout New Vegas, it’s still a worthwhile investment due to its excellent gunplay and interesting side-content. Fallout 4 is set in Boston, meaning that a ton of iconic locations are preserved, giving players an insight into what a post-apocalyptic version of the city would look like.

#9 Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided was praised for its brilliant narrative and unique approach to worldbuilding. Similar to previous entries in the series, Mankind Divided puts you in the shoes of Adam Jensen, a man equipped with various cybernetic implants.

The game can be played in a variety of ways, with the player’s actions having a direct influence over certain outcomes in the main story. For instance, you can play the game lethally, killing everyone and everything, or as a pacifist, using dialogue to persuade people that violence isn’t the answer.

#8 Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3, despite being a weaker entry in the series, still manages to deliver yet another fantastic looter-shooter romp through outer space. BL3 expands upon its predecessors by introducing new planets to explore, such as Promethea, Eden 6, and more. The story isn’t the greatest, due to it suffering from some extremely cringe-worthy moments, but the gameplay is where the title truly shines.

#7 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands may look like just a spin-off, but that’s not the case. Wonderlands is an excellent Borderlands game, delivering yet another addicting looter shooter while also utilizing a high fantasy setting akin to Dungeons and Dragons. The base game may not be as meaty as its older siblings in the series, but that doesn’t stop Wonderlands from standing on its own.

#6 Prey

Arkane Studios has established itself as a creative developer that’s committed to the “play your way” approach to game design. 2017’s Prey is a reboot that manages to encapsulate the isolating atmosphere of the first game, while also bringing in some of its own unique elements. The player has a bunch of tools to experiment with, making this one of the finest RPG shooters available on the PS4. It’s also perfectly terrifying.

#5 Control

Remedy Entertainment is well-known for the Alan Wake and Max Payne series, but their most recent title Control didn’t disappoint. Control features an interesting main story that can often play with your mind, requiring you to analyze everything around you.

From a gameplay perspective, Control sees you playing as Jesse, who unlocks some unique powers upon entering the mysterious Federal Bureau of Control. Jesse can be equipped with unique weapon skills to enhance her newly acquired service weapon and abilities.

#4 Cyberpunk 2077

After a very underwhelming release, Cyberpunk 2077 has emerged from the ashes. From the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the title provides a very different gaming experience. While a slew of bugs and glitches led a lot of players to put the controller down and walk away at the beginning, a number of updates have brought gamers back to experience this open-world title with more confidence. Yes, it really is worth giving another try–and the gunplay is delightfully addicting.

#3 BioShock: The Collection

The BioShock franchise was an influential giant during the seventh generation of consoles, reinventing how we view narratives in first-person shooters. BioShock: The Collection compiles all three games in the trilogy, BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, with all available DLC.

Players get plenty of value in this package, along with some of the best stories available in a video game series. It may be on the lighter side when it comes to RPG elements, but there is still some level of customization present in each of the games.

#2 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

The Mass Effect trilogy is one of the defining game series of the seventh console generation, just like the previous entry on this list. There’s something special about Mass Effect that’s hard to describe, from the music, story, and gameplay. The Mass Effect Legendary Edition has updated each title with various quality of life improvements. If you have yet to play the original Mass Effect trilogy, you owe it to yourself to give them a go.

#1 The Outer Worlds

The top pick on this list takes inspiration from a certain RPG shooter that was originally released in 2011.

From the creators of Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds is another excellent demonstration of heavy role-playing mechanics in a shooter. Set in the Halcyon Star System, The Outer Worlds sends the player on a grand adventure across the stars to explore various planets and to assist the mad scientist Phineas Vernon Welles.

It’s clear that The Outer Worlds is trying to replicate New Vegas through its dialogue system and overall structure, which was what fans were asking for. Don’t skip out on this one–you’re in for one crazy adventure through the stars.

Bonus Games

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is at the bottom of this list, but that doesn’t mean that it’s a bad game. Originally released in February 2019, The Division 2 is a massive improvement over the first game, with more satisfying gameplay and much more engaging endgame content. Ubisoft has continued to release new content since the game’s debut, and it seems like they’re going to continue offering new goodies on a frequent basis.