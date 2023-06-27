Nintendo Giving Special Tips For Tears Of The Kingdom Beginners

It might not seem like it, but we’re edging closer to the two-month mark since The Legend of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom was released on Nintendo Switch. As sales numbers show, the game has done so well that it almost boggles the mind. Just as impressive is the fun fans have in the game via the new creation mechanics. You’ve all seen the various constructs that people have done, and more creations will come as time goes on. But for those of you who have only just started the game, Nintendo wants to help you out.

Help you out how? Well, the game is expansive in numerous ways. Not to mention, the new techniques that Link can use to get around Hyrule and overcome obstacles are unlike anything he’s had before. So when you mix this massive world with the new abilities you have, you get a potentially overwhelming experience for new players.

Thus, Nintendo has released “Part 1” of their Tears of the Kingdom tips guide:

New to The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom? Taking your time? Just not sure where to head next?



Check out these spoiler-free tips for your adventure!



Part 1: https://t.co/zLa3YTHDhQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 27, 2023

If you don’t want to read what they have to say on their site, we’ll provide you with a quick synopsis.

One of the first things they emphasize is that the game has so much to offer that you’ll want to “unlearn” what you did in the previous game and adapt to the new systems you have. For example, their “try everything” approach really speaks to the Ultrahand and Fuse options, where you can make all kinds of crazy weapons and vehicles to suit your needs.

Another great tip is to use perspective to map out what you want to do and where to go next. Many players go straight for the towers to fill out their game map, as those towers will launch you into the air and help you see everything in the immediate area and beyond. For those who want to follow the main storyline, this can help you mark glyphs on your map so you know where to go.

But most importantly, no matter your experience level or what others have been doing in the game, play the title in the way you want to! One of the things that gamers have loved is that there are so many things to do in Hyrule, the Sky Islands, or the Depths that you can ignore the main storyline and dungeons and just have fun doing whatever you want!

So take it one step at a time and see what this world offers.

Or you can just follow our guides!