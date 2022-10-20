10 New Upcoming Tactical RPGs of 2023

While it may not seem like it at first, there are differences between regular RPGs and tactical RPGs. The later features more strategy and focus on the battlefield in order to get victories over tough opponents and armies. Check out these ones next year to see what we mean.

#10 Arcadian Atlas

Release date: 2023

Developer: Twin Otter Studios

Publisher: Serenity Forge

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

The world of Arcadian Atlas is one that is very deep and steeped with lore. You’ll play as two characters in a realm that is being ripped apart at the seams by forces both human and magical. The two characters are in love but are torn due to the loyalties they have sworn. They must figure out what they’re going to do, and who to side with.

All the while, a key figure unlocks a magical text that will put them in contact with the literal forces of creation.

Find your way through the story, then build up your characters through their powerful classes to take on the various forces that come your way. What will the realm be like when you are done with it?

#9 Desktop Dungeons: Rewind

Developer: QCF

Publisher: Prismatika

Release: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Would you like to try and build a kingdom? If so, you’ll need to go and explore bite-sized dungeons in order to get money, are you good with that too? Desktop Dungeons: Rewind will be that title for you if so. You’ll go on a journey to the depths so that when you rise back up you can start building your various homes and businesses in order to live out your dream.

The dungeons will be tough for sure, but take heart! In Desktop Dungeons: Rewind, the “Rewind” is a reference to how you can replay the dungeon from an earlier point!

So dungeon crawl all you want, and then see how big your realm can grow!

#8 Jagged Alliance 3

Developer: Haemimont Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

The nation of Grand Schien is in great danger. The President of the country has been taken, and as a result, a military force known as “The Legion” has risen to take over.

The family of the President though is ready to fight back, and have teamed up with a corporation in order to higher mercenaries to get the President home. You will play as those mercenaries and go explore the nation of Grand Schien in hopes of completing your mission. Along the way you’ll be able to loot, hire new allies to your force, and more.

Build your merc army wisely, train who you need to, and ensure that the choices you make along the way are ones you can live with.

#7 Dark Envoy

Release date: 2023

Developer: Event Horizon Limited

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Linux

Publishers: Asmodee, Event Horizon Limited

Dark Envoy does its best to change up the formula of most RPGs, including giving you a set of protagonists that aren’t trying to save the world, but just trying to live and have adventures with one another. You play as a brother and sister in a world that is war-torn. Every day is a quest for survival as well as to find relics that they can use.

The game also features a unique mix of turn-based and real-time battle systems to give a truly one of a kind feel to it all.

You can choose the classes of all your characters and see how they grow over time. So don’t be afraid to experiment!

#6 SpellForce: Conquest of Eo

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Developers: Owned by Gravity, Owned by Gravity GmbH

Release date: TBA

Looking for a game that is very much about conquest and gaining more power? Yep, we have a game like that for you. It’s called SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, and it’s one to pay attention to for sure.

In the title you’ll play as a young wizard who wants nothing more than to become the most powerful mage around. But to do that, you must gain followers and then send them out across the land known as Eo and conquer all that stands in your way!

The more you conquer, the more your magical abilities will increase, allowing you unleash powerful spells onto the world! So go forth and conquer so none can withstand your magical might!

#5 Crimson Tactics: The Rise of the White Banner

Release date: October 2022 Early Access, Full Launch TBA

Developer: Black March Studios

Publisher: Black March Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you’re a fan of the Final Fantasy Tactics games and the Tactics Ogre title, then you’ll want to check out Crimson Tactics: The Rise of the White Banner. This “spiritual successor” not only brings the turn-based strategy RPG combat you love from those other games, but it wields its own story that will keep you interested.

You’ll play as characters from a kingdom that is on the verge of collapse. When an invading force is almost giftwrapped the kingdom of Wendalle, you and others must rise up to not just save it, but reshape the future that is to come.

A ‘mature story’ awaits you, as well as 25 different classes you can be and hundreds of abilities for you to use.

#4 Miasma Chronicles

Release date: 2023

Developer: The Bearded Ladies Consulting

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Now here’s a title that’ll give you a lot more than you think if you let it. Because in Miasma Chronicles, you’re going to play as a young boy named Elvis, not THAT Elvis to be clear, who lives in an America that was overrun by beings known as the “Misama”. Your mother has left you in the care of a robotic “older brother” and with nothing but a powerful glove to help you, you must go find her.

The good news is that the glove can control the Miasma! So use that to help get through the tough RPG battles, and the world you live in to not just survive, but learn the truth.

#3 Endless Dungeon

Release date: 2023

Developer: Amplitude Studios

Publisher: SEGA

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Here’s a tactics game where the only goal is survival, and using your tactics to last as long as you can. Then die and come back again to try even harder not to die.

Endless Dungeon will put you in space alongside a set of shipwrecked heroes. You’ll go aboard a wrecked space station and have to do the impossible: fight neverending hordes of monsters! Oh, and protect a certain crystal from those monsters, but hey, small details, right?

You’ll explore the station and try to make it from room to room until the enemies are wiped out. The crystal is everything to you, so protect it and you might make it through! Might.

#2 Metal Slug Tactics

Release date: TBA

Developer: Leikir Studio

Publisher: DotEmu

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

This one no doubt threw off many of you when it was first announced. Because the Metal Slug series is a run-and-gun genre, or at least, it was for many of its titles. But with Metal Slug Tactics, the game has literally changed its perspective.

Now, you’ll have to go and face off against enemies on a battlefield where just firing your weapons isn’t enough. You’ll need to build up an adrenaline meter in order to unleash your best attacks, as well as build up a squad of fighters that’ll perfectly help you conquer every enemy you face!

Will you be able to take on this new look on an old franchise?

#1 Fire Emblem Engage

Release date: January 20, 2023

Developer: Intelligent Systems

Publisher: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Finally, we have a franchise that has been earning a lot of respect over the last several years in Fire Emblem. From the handheld games to the console titles, the series has earned AAA status in the best of ways. Next year, you’ll get to see the next version of the saga via Fire Emblem Engage.

In this title, you’ll lead a group of warriors against the minions of a Fell Dragon that was sealed long ago. But to unlock the most from your forces, you’ll need to wear special rings in order to summon the heroes of Fire Emblem games past!

Use their power in turn-based battles in order to unlock new abilities and attacks and strike down the forces in front of you.