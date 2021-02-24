Top 25 Best Nintendo Switch Racing Games

The racing genre is filled with video game titles and there is a nonstop influx of new titles coming out into the marketplace. If you have a Nintendo Switch and are looking for some of the best racing video games available then check out our list down below. You’ll find that there is something for just about everyone below whether it’s arcade racers, racing simulators to kart racing titles.

#25 Redout

There’s always a market for fast-paced futuristic racing titles. We’ve seen several of these franchises thrive such as F-Zero and WipeOut. Another title that was looking to make a big splash in the video game industry was Redout. This title came out in 2016 which offered players a chance to experience this new AG racing title. While set in the future, there is still plenty of physics placed into this racing title. Every turn and dip will affect your vehicle.

Outside of the racing gameplay, there’s a career mode that pins players against a series of event races and the ability to make adjustments to your vehicle. Likewise, you can expect online multiplayer where you’ll have the ability to race against twelve other players around the world. While we haven’t received a new F-Zero game in a good long while now, this should hopefully be another title to suffice as a replacement until Nintendo decides to bring the IP out of dormancy.

#24 Absolute Drift

Absolute Drift is a unique kind of racing game and one that can be a bit relaxing. In this title players are going through a top-down racing video game but rather than barreling down the track against a slew of other competitors, you’re instead drifting around certain objects. There’s the goal of being the fastest player to drift around the map and the gameplay controls are made to be a bit easier to pick up and go through.

Being an indie little racing title, there’s not a ton of different vehicles to pick through but you will find over thirty different courses to participate in. So while it’s not directly a traditional racing title, there is quite a bit of fun to be had here.

#23 Grip: Combat Racing

If you’re able to take the high octane competition then check out Grip: Combat Racing. This is a futuristic game where players have a wide range of different vehicles that are armed with weapons to take out opponents. This game may not be suitable for those that get motion sickness as the big key feature to the title is the vehicles that can flip around on the course.

For instance, if you head into a corridor straight away then you might find yourself flipping upside down and driving on the ceiling to overlap or dodge an enemy behind you. So players can make use of the entire course and provide some chaotic gameplay.

#22 Star Wars Episode I: Racer

Star Wars Episode I may not have done well in terms of the film franchise, but it did bring us out a really fun racing video game. Within the film, we watched a young Anakin Skywalker participate in a fictional race called podracing. These vehicles would hover in the air while being controlled by two jets as it drags the vehicle behind along the course.

It’s a dangerous race, but those skilled enough can turn a tidy profit. In Star Wars Episode I: Racer, players can take control of over twenty different racers and go through race tracks across eight different worlds. As you win and bring in credits, Pit Droids will be available to make adjustments to help give your podracer a bit of a performance boost.

#21 Team Sonic Racing

When it comes to kart racing video game titles, Nintendo has dominated the genre with the iconic Mario Kart franchise. However, that doesn’t mean that there are not many alternatives that are worth the pickup. Sega opted to get into the Kart racing series as well which initially featured Sonic the Hedgehog and a wide assortment of other iconic Sega-owned IPs represented. Players would have different transforming vehicles depending on the terrain they would be driving onto along with a slew of Sega characters and map designs being featured.

However, their latest installment to this series strictly focuses on the Sonic IP. Players would be able to race through the game as characters from the Sonic franchise. With that said, the kart racer is what you would expect, it’s fast with colorful level designs along with a series of power-ups that players can collect and use to get an advantage within the race.

#20 Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix

Speaking of Kart racers there is also Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix. Again, this is a very similar style of the video game as we just went over with Team Sonic Racing. The only difference here is that instead of Nintendo or Sonic characters, it’s based on the various Nintendo-owned franchises.

Players will be going through races as either character from SpongeBob SquarePants, Rugrats, and Hey Arnold just to name a few shows represented in the game. At any rate, the gameplay acts very much the same as players are racing through several different themed courses while using various power-ups to boost your kart or send out attacks to the different opponents.

#19 Rise: Race The Future

Rise: Race The Future is a bit of a futuristic racing game but nothing as advanced as saying Redout which was covered earlier. Instead, this game takes some of the familiarity of racing as it stands today but puts more focus on drifting. In this game, players are racing through different terrain courses but thanks to modern vehicle technology, racers can drift on any kind of course both on land or water.

This means that there is the standard style of course races with straightaways, but you’ll see more sharp turns that put players into a drift to successfully maneuver around the corner. Think of the racing more as an arcade-style game with less focus on precision racing and physics. For what it is, players may find this game to be a thrilling arcade racer.

#18 Descenders

Often when someone thinks about racing games it’s the traditional vehicle-based titles. However, there is also Descenders, a game that’s based around downhill biking. Within the game, players are racing through different maps such as a thick forest course where you’ll have a bike to barrel down the side of mountains and hills. Along the way, players can take different jumps and perform tricks like a back flip giving your race a bit of freestyle when peddling down to the finish line.

As mentioned, this game has different maps and they are procedurally generated so you should have a new course and scenery every time you load up the game. While you’re not racing, you can adjust your cosmetics which this game has a wide variety of skins to unlock. Everything from the goggles, helmets, flags, shirts, pants to bike colors are available to grab up. You can even earn new bikes in general so there should hopefully be enough unlockables here to keep players busy and enjoying the game.

#17 Sega Ages: Outrun

If you’re looking for a nostalgia trip then you can’t go wrong with Outrun. This is a classic arcade game that’s been around for ages. Being an older title there’s not much we can say that you’re likely not already aware of. Overall, it’s a title that has players racing through different parts of the world to beat the clock. While racing down the streets you’ll need to make the turns and avoid different obstacles that would spin your vehicle out causing you to lose precious time.

#16 Road Redemption

Speaking of older classic video game titles, another franchise that has had a strong following for years was Road Rash. In this game series, players would race in a motorcycle while also battling opponents by trying to knock them off their vehicle such as kicking or punching them when racing side by side. While the vehicle combat racing title thrived during the 1990s, we didn’t see this franchise make any big comeback since. However, with that said, there is a spiritual successor that you might be worth checking into. The game is called Road Redemption which again acts very much like Road Rash but with a modern take.

Players will be again racing down busy streets while battling against opponents through the use of different melee weapons. However, you’ll still need to be cautious of the road as you can still find yourself getting taken out by vehicles or racing off the road and losing some major ground. With that said, you can find quite a bit of mindless mayhem to be had here for both veterans of the Road Rash series or newcomers altogether.

#15 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

The Need for Speed franchise in general has a strong following but there are a few titles out of the mix that has received a new installment or remastered edition. One of those titles was the Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit franchise. While first making a debut in 1998 as Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit, this title saw a remake of sorts in 2010, and then it was remastered for modern platforms in 2020. This title is a typical street arcade racing title with players having an assortment of supped-up vehicles to barrel down the streets of California, Oregon, and Washington.

However, while players are not only racing against other vehicles, they will be racing to flee the law. The police force is a strong component of the game as they can place roadblocks and radar jamming while the street racers are faster. With that said, players can even step into the role of a police officer and participate in high-speed pursuits.

#14 Riptide GP: Renegade

Riptide GP: Renegade is a title that’s pretty accessible to play whether it’s on consoles or smartphones. This game throws players behind a hydrojet, an armored water-based vehicle that allows players to race down waterways. However, to make things a bit more intense, the levels are full of over-the-top moments whether it’s throwing players down a massive waterfall, jumping over a pedestrian overpass, or speeding down tight corridors.

Not only are you racing opponents, much like our previous point, this game has law enforcement that is attempting to stop the fun and crash your race, meaning that you need to keep ahead of the law and your opponents to come out on top. While this game can be played in a single-player experience, you can also find online gameplay featuring up to eight players. Not to mention that this game is relatively cheap to enjoy and at the time of writing this list, players can pick up the game for $9.99 or as low as $2.99 if you happen to catch it on a sale.

#13 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Mario Kart is an iconic racing franchise for Nintendo and while Nintendo has brought out several installments for both consoles and their portable handheld systems, there was a pretty drastic change up to the IP with the release of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. This is a different game as it places on mixed reality game where players are given all the tools to set up a race track within their home. Afterward, players would sync their Nintendo Switch to an RC vehicle supplied with the game which would then allow players to race around their home. With the RC car featuring a camera, players can see the course ahead while the game would add in opponents and the various power-ups to be used virtually.

It’s a different kind of a Mario Kart experience for sure, but one that may appeal to a wide audience. Unfortunately, there is plenty of limitations placed on the game such as being forced to used level ground to make a course, being used indoors, and the fact that you’ll need the room to race the vehicle around inside your home. Still, if that doesn’t break expectations then this could be a worthwhile investment.

#12 Hotshot Racing

Hotshot Racing is a new take on retro arcade-style racing video games. It’s bright and colorful while providing a thrilling fast-paced racing gameplay experience. Throw out the physics and simulation for this game as it’s all about exotic location maps while speeding down the courses. Fans of the classic 90s style arcade cabinet racing games will have plenty of nostalgia here. Not to mention that this game has a few different game modes to enjoy as well.

For instance, outside of standard racing and drifts, there are cops and robbers. In this game mode, one player starts as a cop and must attempt to catch up to a robber which would convert them into police as well adding into your ranks in hopes of catching all the robbers in time. Meanwhile, there is another game mode called Drive or Explode. Here players all have a bomb attached to their vehicle which will explode if players drop below a certain speed limit.

#11 Mantis Burn Racing

Mantis Burn Racing is a game that looks a bit like Absolute Drift in that it’s a top-down racer. However, it’s a lot more intense than Absolute Drift as it’s a vehicle combat racer with intense courses that range from cities, tundra, to off-road courses. Players will not only be going through races, but players can also compete in a series of weekly challenges and other thrilling game modes such as time trials or knockout-based gameplay. This game may take a bit to get used to with the top-down perspective but once you get the hang of things, there’s plenty of options to make upgrades to your vehicle for better performance.

#10 Trials Rising

The Trials games have done well in the past and one that is worth checking out if you haven’t already done so is Trials Rising. The video game is a physics-based motorbike game. Throughout the game, players will be going through intense side-scrolling courses where the goal is to reach certain platforms. Since this game is heavily focused on physics, it’s easily possible to topple over and be forced into restarting the course. Add in the fact of having to race against an opponent’s time only brings more fuel to the intensity.

#9 Burnout Paradise Remastered

The Burnout franchise is another iconic arcade-style racing game where it’s all about intense street races. However, what made this game series a bit more thrilling is the fact that there is a focus on crashes. Even if you fail and end up wrecking, it’s usually over the top and a thrilling cinematic plays out. Burnout Paradise Remastered is one of the latest installments available for the franchise where players not only have races to participate in but an open world map to roam as well.

Now players can enjoy this classic title on the Nintendo Switch platform. With this definitive version of the game, players are receiving the base game, all the main DLC packs, new locations, challenges, and over a hundred different vehicles to use. Best of all, this game does feature multiplayer with up to eight-player support.

#8 Inertial Drift

Initial Drift is a visually stunning video game racer. It’s set up to look like a synthwave video game. However, the gameplay mechanics are what makes this game unique as it features twin-stick controls. Players are using the left analog stick normally to steer the vehicle along the course.

The right analog stick is what would initiate drifting around corners. As mentioned, this game features synthwave visuals while the game course mainly takes place through different futuristic cities and landscapes. If you’re not up to the event-style races in single-player there are still multiplayer game modes to put players against one another to challenge your twin stick racing skills.

#7 Mindball Play

Mindball Play is another unique style racing game that acts a bit like Super Monkey Ball if you’re familiar with that franchise. In this game, players take the role of a ball that will be going through a series of obstacle courses full of pathways that can knock players off the course and putting them back to different checkpoints. It’s simple to get but also extremely difficult to get through while also being quite intense when you’re racing against other players. Trust me this game is not only fun to play with friends but even watching it play out is entertaining.

#6 The Next Penelope

The Next Penelope is a mix of a racing game along with a narrative storyline. It’s an arcade action game at its core. Players take on a futuristic vehicle and race around different courses in search of someone that’s gone missing in the galaxy. As a result, players will be traveling to different planets and going through a barrage of courses.

There’s even a bit of combat involved as well with players able to send out attacks to other racers or when facing boss fights. It’s another unique style of racing game that blends a few gameplay genres while keeping things fresh throughout the campaign. Although, you can enjoy multiplayer in this title as well with up to four players.

#5 Grid Autosport

Grid Autosport is another game that’s available on quite a few different platforms whether it’s consoles or smartphones. A good selection of the games we mentioned already is more in tune with arcade-style gameplay. With Grid Autosport, players have a more simulation-based video game.

Players will be racing through several of events and taking the control of a variety of vehicles whether they are supped up muscle cars to hypercars. There’s a good selection of simulation-based racing video games out in the market, but for the Nintendo Switch, you can’t go wrong with Grid Autosport.

#4 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

For years Nintendo thrived at making Mario Kart video game titles popular for a wide audience. To compete with Nintendo and offer a kart racer for the Sony PlayStation Naughty Dog brought out Crash Team Racing. It was essentially a Mario Kart clone but rather than being a game based around Nintendo’s IP we got a title based around the popular platformer IP, Crash Bandicoot.

Now years later a remake has come out. Much like the original installment, this remake features the same overall experience with players having an assortment of characters from the Crash Bandicoot series while having to race through a series of courses while using both power-ups that will either help boost you along or take out competitive racers.

#3 Fast RMX

Another game that acts much like the F-Zero and WipeOut franchise is Fast RMX and it’s a solid futuristic racer. This game has players controlling anti-gravity vehicles in intense courses. Players will really have their skills put to the test with this high-octane video game.

While there are only fifteen different vehicles the game does offer some diverse vehicle models to keep things interesting. Not to mention the visuals of this game are pretty incredible. Players are not only getting some stunning visuals but the visual effects make the game feel like you’re flying down these courses at record-breaking speeds.

#2 Horizon Chase Turbo

Another old-school retro-style video game that came out was Horizon Chase Turbo. This is a game that acts much like the different arcade cabinet racing games you might have seen and played during the 1980s to 1990s. Within the game, players have a supped-up muscle car and must race against time or other players in a series of exotic locations.

Again if you liked Outrun, a title we mentioned above in our list then you’ll want to give this one a try. For only $19.99 you can find a good bit of fun here and of course, there is multiplayer within the game. You can have up to four players racing against each other.

#1 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

I’m sure you knew this was coming but in the first place, we have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. As mentioned earlier, Nintendo has dominated the kart racing genre with the Mario Kart series. Throughout the years we’ve seen Nintendo put out new installments into the marketplace in which players take the role of different iconic Nintendo Mario characters while going through bright and colorful Nintendo themed courses.

Players also can customize their vehicle by selecting the different body chassis, wheels, to even glider that will be attached to the vehicle when it’s airborne. Of course, a big part of the game is power-ups and there’s a bunch of options here to either boost you ahead of the race or deliver attacks at other players nearby. It’s a thrilling game that is easy to get into and by far one of the most addicting Nintendo Switch exclusives available today.