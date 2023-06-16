Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – Urgent Missions Explained

Just like it did at the start of Season 3, the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0 has seen a massive update with the launch of Season 4. Many of these changes focus on revamping the way players progress through the game with one of the biggest additions being the new Urgent Missions. These time-sensitive challenges make it easier to get through Faction ranks by allowing players that might be struggling with a main mission to still have a way to get Faction Reputation and XP, stopping their progress through the game from stagnating. A system this useful and integral to the future of the mode is something that players will want to make sure that they understand. This guide will provide a full explanation of the Urgent Missions system in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0.

Urgent Missions Explained In Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Urgent Missions are daily missions that provide players with XP and Faction Reputation. Each of the 4 present Factions (The Crown Faction is exclusive to players that own Modern Warfare 2) gets its own Urgent Mission that refreshes every day at 1 a.m. EST. All of these Urgent Missions are locked upon going into DMZ for the first time this season, with each Faction having its own unique mission that must be completed in order to gain access to the feature. These missions can be found in the Communications System tabo the Upgrades menu in the F.O.B. Each Faction, outside of Black Mous, requires players to complete a specific Faction Mission or reach a certain Faction Reputation Level to unlock their challenge. Once the challenge is unlocked, all players will need to do is complete it and they will get the new Urgent Missions.

Below is the full list of all of the requirements and challenges to unlock each Faction’s Urgent Missions:

Black Mous Daily Urgent Mission – Extract with a full backpack with each slot filled.

White Lotus Daily Urgent Mission – Complete the “Laswell’s Letter” mission for the Black Mous faction. Extract two Al-Qatala planning diagrams or images.

Phalanx Daily Urgent Mission – Complete the “Icebreaker” mission for the Black Mous faction. Extract 3 bottles of hydrogen peroxide, cephalexin, or acetone.

Crown Daily Urgent Mission (Exclusive to Modern Warfare 2 owners) – Reach Reputation Level 2 with Crown. Extract 3 Classified Documents.

Once you unlock the Urgent Mission for a certain Faction, players can find this mission in that specific Faction’s tab in the Missions section of the F.O.B. The challenge will be at the top of the list and have a countdown until the refresh. Selecting the Urgent Mission will take up a spot on your selected mission list.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.