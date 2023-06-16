Reddit Just Cracked Down On Illegally Sharing Nintendo Switch Games

Emulations have been a key way to enjoy some of the past classic video game titles that are not easily accessible to obtain these days. How often have you looked back and found a game that you would have liked to play? But then found that the game is not accessible on modern platforms and costs way too much money for a physical copy. However, you start to get into a gray area as emulators are legal, but the ROMs you obtain from video games can fall into the illegal category.

While some could see a bit of justification for past games that are no longer available to purchase digitally or physically, things get more complicated for modern platforms. For instance, Nintendo has had issues before with their current platforms being emulated rather quickly. We saw this with the Nintendo Wii U and now the Nintendo Switch. So for current games being released, some players could easily emulate the game on their PC.

Yuzu has been a popular emulation software for the Nintendo Switch, and it comes with its own share of improvements that players could experience with the game. For a few years, one subreddit managed to fly under the radar as users shared information on where to obtain the game files required to emulate the title on Yuzu. If you’ve ever frequented r/NewYuzuPiracy, then you’ll find that the subreddit has been banned.

It looks like Reddit has managed to uncover this subreddit after it gained massive popularity due to the recent release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Thanks to a report by PC Gamer, we’re finding out that this community was quickly sharing not only game files but also modifications for the game.

But now they’ll have to gather under another medium as Reddit might be cracking down on different subreddits that try to pop up and give another source for the community to interact and share content. This would be a change as, again, PC Gamer reported that this subreddit quickly popped up when a previous subreddit, r/YuzuPiracy, was banned.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Nintendo, we’re still waiting on more information to come out regarding a new Direct. Nintendo Direct’s typically held in June along with the other showcases for E3 or, in this year’s case, Summer Game Fest. But so far, Nintendo has yet to confirm a showcase is happening this month.