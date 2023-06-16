“Leaks” Of Future Nintendo Direct Hits The Net

There is a question that almost every Nintendo fan asks multiple times within a year, and that question is, “When is the next Nintendo Direct coming out?” It’s sadly a question that has been asked almost innumerably over the last several years, with the Nintendo Switch putting out incredible title after incredible title. They always want to know when the next Direct will come so they can anticipate what happens next. The problem is that Nintendo isn’t always predictable or forthcoming about when these events will happen. Many felt they would do one to have their place in the “gaming week” we just had, but that wasn’t to be.

So with that “perfect placement” now passed, the rumors will fly about when we get the next Direct. Not surprisingly, places like 4Chan have already dropped “leaks” about the next Direct and what we’re likely to get in it. But as Reddit will happily tell you, their sources are basically, “Trust me, bro.”

This is why an important rule with Nintendo Directs is to not trust anyone when they say they “know when it’ll happen” and only trust Nintendo because when they want you to know when the next one is coming, they’ll let you know.

But given the state of recent events and announcements, what would a Direct offer gamers for the rest of the year? That is the question that many are seeking the answer to. For example, recently, Nintendo dropped big trailers and announcements for games like Pikmin 4 and Everybody 1-2 Switch. These trailers would’ve fit perfectly in one of their Directs, but they were shadow-dropped onto Twitter.

The other thing that one could easily guess would be shown is the DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We know the two-part DLC expansion for the Paldea region will arrive this year, but we haven’t seen anything about the content since February.

Rumored games that we might see include a new platforming title featuring Mario, as it’s been almost six years since the release of Super Mario Odyssey.

However, almost to counter these claims, numerous reports have talked about how the Switch is on its “last legs” games-wise and that the recent Tears of the Kingdom was the Switch’s “last big game” for 2023.

So there’s a lot of conflicting information, as you can see, and that doesn’t make things easier for gamers who want to see the next Direct sooner rather than later. So again, don’t believe everything you see until Nintendo confirms a Direct is coming.